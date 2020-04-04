COLUMBIA CITY — A Whitley County Consolidated Schools' employee who contracted the coronavirus died from complications of the virus on April 3.
WCCS Superintendent Patricia O'Connor sent a letter to school families on Saturday, April 4, identifying the employee as a school bus driver.
Brandon Faucett, bus number 12, is the first COVID-19 death in Whitley County.
"We are devastate by this loss in the WCCS family," O'Connor said in her letter. "Brandon's wife told us that Brandon just loved driving his bus.
"Please keep Brandon's wife, Laura, and his children in your thoughts and prayers."
The school has counselors available to students, and parents may contact their school's principal for assistance.
Whitley County's confirmed cases grew to five with the April 4 update from the Indiana Department of Health, and cases around the state are soaring, nearing 4,000.
