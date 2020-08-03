COLUMBIA CITY — As school districts across the state and country are welcoming students back into schools for the first time since March, only one thing is for sure — flexibility is going to be necessary.
At Monday’s Whitley County Consolidated Schools Board of Trustees work session, the board made the decision to give Superintendent Patricia O’Connor the ability to make some decisions on the fly, rather than going through the typical process for items such as school calendar changes.
“Things are pretty uncertain at this point,” Board President Don Armstrong said. “If the superintendent needed to make quick decisions, this will give her permission to do that.”
Last week, as some Indiana schools began opening their doors, some quickly closed again after COVID positive students came to class.
Cases remain lower in Whitley County, at 148 total and six deaths. However, as seen in other communities across the country, officials know that the local positivity rate can change quickly.
“As you know, we’re in an unprecedented time as far as dealing with a pandemic,” O’Connor said. “Every day we’re looking at the data — the number of positive cases in the county and the youth with positive cases.”
As of Monday, 9.5% of positive cases in Whitley County came from the 0-19-year-old age category.
O’Connor said school officials regularly meet with the Whitley County Health Department to make plans for various scenarios.
“We’re looking at the metrics — when to quarantine a class, close the school, etc. — but until we get open, we’re looking at all the data and determining that we actually can open,” O’Connor said.
She said the district intends to open on Aug. 20 as scheduled, but depending on the data and the faculty’s ability to prepare, that date is not set in stone.
“We had over 300 students that have signed up for remote learning,” O’Connor said. “It will take time to get that organized.”
Teachers need to prepare, and students need to have the proper devices and access to the internet — and to “understand what is expected of them.”
“We’re wondering if we can get it all done safely and in good health by the 20th of August,” O’Connor said. “Several corporations have had to delay because they’re not ready. We’re moving along — I think we will be ready — but if we’re not, we have to delay.”
The board unanimously voted to give O’Connor the ability to make decisions outside of formal board approval.
“I feel like we need to be in the ready position to make changes if it’s necessary,” O’Connor said. “This is an unusual action item to say that we may have to change our calendar, but these are unusual times we’re in.”
O’Connor said the district still plans to move forward with Plan A, which includes 100% reopening of the schools, but Plan B (partial opening) and Plan C (fully remote learning) are not out of the question.
“We’ve also talked about a Plan Z,” O’Connor said. “It’s a day-by-day request to be flexible and modify things as we go along to make sure we’re all healthy and safe as we move along.”
Though O’Connor said she doesn’t intend to change the start date at this time, board member James Renbarger questioned when parents would be notified of any changes.
“It wouldn’t be fair to parents to tell them on the 18th that we’re not going to be able to open on the 20th,” Renbarger said. “I’d like to think we’d know by a week ahead.”
“That makes great sense — I’m all for it,” O’Connor said. “If we have to do it, we’ll do it, and we’ll try to be proactive.”
Parents would be notified via phone call, email and/or traditional mail if changes are made.
Board members presented several questions to O’Connor, considering various scenarios that may play out.
“If a class is quarantined and they have to remain home, will they have the remote learning option?” board member Tim Bloom asked.
“That’s a great question. In a situation like that, there could be remote for the teacher and class. We would hope the teacher is well and could continue education,” O’Connor answered.
Bloom posed the question with concern that students would fall two weeks behind every time there is a 14-day quarantine.
Another board member asked about masks.
“Right now, they are required for grades 3-12,” O’Connor said. “All students on the bus and in the hallways, and when they’re in close contact with each other. That’s the current policy.” O’Connor reminded the board that there are frequently new directives from Governor Eric Holcomb.
Some asked about plans if a teacher tests positive.
“We would have to do like we would with a student — contact tracing and identify anyone who was within six feet of a teacher for longer than 15 minutes,” O’Connor said. “Unless you’re a teacher that lectures and doesn’t get close to the kids, that might be a fair number of students.
“Then we have to look at the health of the teacher to see if they can work from home or not. These are all really good questions and we may be looking at those as we go through the next month or so.”
Bloom thanked school administrators for being diligent in their decision making.
“I thank the administration for the planning they’ve done in these highly unusual circumstances and I commend them for being flexible because I think the future will demand flexibility, unfortunately,” Bloom said.
“You can try to think of everything, but you can’t do it,” Armstrong said. “Just take it a step at a time.”
O’Connor is taking the challenge in stride, finding a silver lining in a difficult situation.
“We talk about lifelong learning — we’re all going to school on this,” O’Connor said.
“We’re fortunate to have a great team to address these issues,” Armstrong said. “We’ll all have to hang together.
Also at the work session, the board approved a policy stating that the district will not charge students for face masks. This policy was necessary for the district to receive student masks from the state. The masks will be washable and will be disbursed to students in the future.
O’Connor also talked to the board about a new safety and security plan, that includes children utilizing badges when they get on the school bus.
Bus riders will scan their badge when they board the bus, which helps track real-time attendance. The software also gives turn-by-turn directions, which can be helpful for new or substitute drivers.
“Our drivers, for the most part, know our routes, but this is great for new drivers, making sure people don’t get on who don’t belong on the bus,” O’Connor said.
Students will be able to board the bus if they forget their badge, but the program will improve the overall safety and security. The program is intended for students in kindergarten through 12th grade.
