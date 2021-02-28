WHITLEY COUNTY — The annual Whitley County Expo will return this year, but won't look like the annual event of the past.
The event is being called the Outdoor Expo, and will take place on Friday, May 21 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in downtown Columbia City.
Due to COVID-19, last year's Expo was postponed until the fall and also took place outside.
"Last fall we had our first outdoor Expo and had a lot of support from our members and the community, saying it was something they enjoyed being outside and hoped we'd do it again," remarked Whitley County Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Center Executive Director Jennifer Romano. "So, going forward we are planning a spring and fall Outdoor Expo."
The event provides an opportunity for members of the community to come face-to-face with the people and business that make up Whitley County, learning more about their services and more. Along with booths featuring different businesses and organizations the event will feature live music and entertainment.
"People have been cooped up for a long time now and we know that everyone is ready to get outside, see their friends and get involved in the community again," said Romano in a recent press release. "We are looking forward to a festive atmosphere highlighting the best in local businesses and organizations."
Romano adds that booth spaces for the May event are available now, and those interested can call the Chamber at 260-248-8131. Proceeds from the Expo will support the Chamber and its operation.
