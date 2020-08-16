WHITLEY COUNTY — The Whitley County Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Center has partnered with Chamber member Franciscan Fireworks to present the "2020 Whitley County Money Box Mystery" — a scavenger hunt across Whitley County and an opportunity to win a $300 cash prize.
Beginning Aug. 22 at 8 a.m., all teams registered will have an opportunity to travel to locations in Whitley County, including area businesses, to solve a puzzle. Using a series of clues, the first team to solve the puzzle will claim a money box prize. Additional prizes will be awarded to some participating teams.
Challenging clues have been created for the contest, providing what organizers expect will be hours — if not days or weeks — of entertainment. While the challenge begins on Aug. 22, it's unclear when the puzzle will be solved.
Once a team is registered, on or before Aug. 22, they will receive confidential information about how to proceed with the challenge, including their first clue. Once each clue is solved, they will receive a new clue at a different Chamber member location across the community.
"The Whitley County Money Box Mystery is a great way for families to get out, learn about the community and visit new places in search of some fun prizes," said Jennifer Romano, executive director of the Whitley County Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Center. "We are excited for the support of our members to get involved and to Franciscan Fireworks for helping us plan this unique, fun fundraising event."
"2020 has been a tough year for community events. The Money Box Mystery is a chance for people and families to enjoy their community while maintaining social distancing. It should be a great adventure for all involved," added Jacob Alles, owner of Franciscan Fireworks, a Chamber member business. "Create your team. Crack the codes and collect the cash!"
The cost is $25 to register as a team or as an individual to participate. Registration deadline is Aug. 21 at 3 p.m. To register, mail a check to: Whitley County Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Center, PO Box 166, Columbia City, IN 46725. Be sure to include your team name, your name, your phone number and your email address. You can also call the Chamber office Monday-Friday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. and register with a credit card by calling 260-248-8131 or use the Chamber's dropbox at 128 W. Van Buren St.
Registration information is also available online on Facebook by searching “Whitley County Money Box Mystery.”
All proceeds from the project support the Whitley County Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Center, a non-profit organization that serves as the advocate, the resource and the champion for businesses and organizations in Whitley County.
Watch the Whitley County Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Center Facebook page for updates. A full list of rules will be published at www.whitleychamber.com
