COLUMBIA CITY — Whitley County Consolidated Schools reported that a staff member tested positive for the coronavirus.
The district is referring school family members to the Whitley County Health Department.
It is unclear if this individual resides in Whitley County; however, the health department did confirm that Whitley County now has its first case.
"Please be mindful of the symptoms for the COVID-19 virus, which include a fever, coughing, shortness of breath and difficulty breathing. If you experience any of these symptoms, please contact your physician or the emergency department of the hospital. Please be mindful of others and call these locations before arriving," the letter said.
The district sent a follow-up letter stating that the district will notify families whose chile may have come in contact with the individual.
"If there are no symptoms by March 27, the risk from this possible exposure is over, according to the Whitley County Health Department," the letter reads.
All school offices are closed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.