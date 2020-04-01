WHITLEY COUNTY — According to data released by the Indiana State Department of Health Wednesday morning, there is a third confirmed coronavirus case in Whitley County.
As calls for patient identification from the community have been voiced on social media, local officials are urging the public to follow safety guidelines regardless of who the patients are. Those guidelines apply whether or not patients are identified.
“We can’t release any information because of HIPPA,” said Scott Wagner, of the Whitley County Health Department. “People need to understand that the virus is present in our community — it has been here for at least a month and will be here for awhile longer.”
For those reasons, Wagner stresses that people stay at home; limit exposure to anyone outside of your immediate, in-house family; and wash your hands all the time.
“It doesn’t matter where these positive cases lived — they all went to the grocery store, to the gas station, to church, etc.,” Wagner said.
Wagner indicated that so far, the patients in the county’s three positive cases are not related or connected, “that we know of.”
The local Health Department and Emergency Management Agency are working together during the pandemic.
“There is a lot of behind-the-scenes work being done by the health department,, which takes time and effort to manage it from a medical standpoint, which is priority,” said EMA Director Amy Biggs.
