WHITLEY COUNTY — Out of the six counties in the northeast corner of Indiana, Whitley County has the lowest number of cases at 192 as of Monday.
By zip code, the 46725 area has the most cases in the county at 119, about 0.52% of the 23,080 population has tested positive. The 46787 zip code has had 20 cases at a similar percentage, 0.51% of the 3,893 population.
The 46784 zip code has the lowest percentage — so low that the definitive data has not been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.
Churubusco’s percentage is the next best at 0.34% — 26 total cases out of the area’s 7,692 residents.
Allen County, which has a population that’s much higher than its surrounding counties, has had 4,650 total cases.
Although Noble County is a mixed bag when it comes to the percentage of residents who have tested positive for COVID-19, the Churubusco and Albion areas have had little impact from the virus so far.
Per-capita case rates in Ligonier, Cromwell Kendallville and Avilla are higher in comparison, but the more rural areas of the county have seen little activity from the virus.
Compared to neighbors in the five-county region (excluding Allen County), Noble County is the only one that has wider variances between its different ZIP codes compared to more homogeneous infection rates in other places.
Noble County has had 773 total cases since March, the highest in the five-county area.
In total, Whitley, Noble, LaGrange, DeKalb and Steuben counties have combined for 2,078 overall cases, which is just about proportional to the northeast corner’s share of the statewide population.
Breaking down Noble County’s case count by ZIP code, some parts of the county have seen more than 1% of their populations infected by COVID-19, while other areas have seen much lower rates.
The ZIP code data, which is updated weekly, shows 683 total cases in Noble County, constituting about 90% of the county’s current total.
Albion’s 46701 ZIP code falls into the low end of the spectrum in Noble County, with 54 identified cases accounting for about 0.68% of the ZIP code’s population.
Elsehwere in Noble County, the Ligonier area remains with not only the highest per-capita infection rate in the county but also the highest in the four-county area. To date, 266 cases have come from the 46767 ZIP code, accounting for about 3.11% of that area’s total population.
To the south in the 46732 ZIP code, which includes Cromwell, that area has seen 52 cases for a per-capita rate of 1.64%, second-highest in the county.
Moving to the east side of the county, the Avilla area is the third-highest in terms of per-capita rate at 68 cases, 1.45% of its population, while Kendallville’s 46755 ZIP has 207 cases, 1.37% of its population.
Both areas have had a notable chunk of their cases in long-term care facilities, with dozens of residents living Presence Sacred Heart Home and Lutheran Life Villages Village at Kendallville contract the virus since April, which skews those regions numbers up a bit.
After that, the more rural communities of Noble County have seen little impact.
Rome City’s 46784 has 20 cases, 0.89% per capita; 46794 has 11 cases, 0.69%; and LaOtto’s 46763 has had just five cases, 0.31% of its population.
The 46760 ZIP in southwest Noble County still has its data suppressed by the state, indicating there have been fewer than five cases identified in that area.
ZIP codes of areas bordering the county also have mixed per-capita rates.
To the north, southern LaGrange County ZIP codes have case rates of about 1.3%; to the east in DeKalb County, rates are below 1%; to the south, Whitley County areas are under 1% while the Huntertown area in Allen Count is just over 1%; and to the west, Kosciusko County is just shy of 1% while the Goshen area in Elkhart County is close to 2%.
Noble County has had 30 total deaths from COVID-19 since March, the highest in the region, with most of those deaths being people 80 years old or older and many coming from previous outbreaks in the nursing homes.
It’s unknown whether any of those deaths were from people in or around Albion, as the county does not release specific information, but at least 24 of the county’s 30 deaths were attributed to nursing homes in Kendallville and Avilla.
The county has a seven-day average positivity rate of 10.3% as of Friday’s daily report from the Indiana State Department of Health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.