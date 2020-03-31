WHITLEY COUNTY — According to the latest data from the Indiana Department of Health (March 31), there are now two COVID-19 cases in Whitley County, less than one week after the county's first confirmed case.
Coronavirus patient numbers are growing in surrounding counties, with 30 confirmed cases in Allen County, five in Kosciusko and two in Huntington and Noble counties.
The state's total number of cases grew to 2,159 Tuesday morning and 49 total deaths. The state's worst counties include those near Indianapolis and counties to the north. Marion County leads the state with 964 cases and 17 deaths. Lake County has 146 cases and five deaths.
As of Tuesday morning's report, 13,373 individuals have been tested in Indiana.
