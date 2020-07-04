COLUMBIA CITY — One of Whitley County’s own was on the front lines of the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic.
Merritte Weber Ireland, born in Columbia City in 1867. He was the 23rd U.S. Army Surgeon General, serving in the heat of the Spanish Flu, from October 1918 to May 1931 — the longest-serving Army Surgeon General of his time. It was the highest post in the medical corps of the Army.
Ireland earned not one, but two medical degrees — one from the Detroit College of Medicine in 1890, and another from Jefferson Medical College in 1891.
HIs military carer began in 1891 as a First Lieutenant in the U.S. Army Medical Corps. He served in various posts, including the Spanish American War, Philippine insurrection, Pancho Villa, World War I, and then as Surgeon General, reaching the esteemed rank of Major General.
Ireland was faced with the challenges of not only the Influenza of 1918, but caring for World War I soldiers.
“What an outstanding person from our county who as one of those little-known heroes, bringing us into the 20th century of unbelievable medical progress,” Dr. Russ Gilliom wrote in an article published by the Whitley County Historical Society in 2018.
Ireland was born in Columbia City in 1867, and was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Columbia City and grew up near the church.
He was described as “fully six feet tall, well-proportioned and a fine figure” and “reserved in a manner and speech and is of a matter-of-fact man.”
Ireland’s father, Martin, was a pioneer physician of Whitley County.
Not only did Ireland fight the Spanish Flu, but also malaria, dysentery and yellow fever.
Ireland received several honors, including the Distinguished Service Medal, Commander of the Legion of Honor of France, a Companion of the Order of the Bath of Great Britain, and a Grand Officer of the Order of Colonia Restitute. He was president of the American College of Surgeons, a fellow of the American College of Physicians, and the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh.
He was also president of the National Board of Medical Examiners.
More information about Ireland can be found in the historical society’s publication, “World War I Veterans of Whitley County.”
Information for this article was discovered at the Whitley County Historical Museum, 108 W. Jefferson St., Columbia City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.