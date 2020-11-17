WHITLEY COUNTY — As the coronavirus takes hold of the state of Indiana, especially the northeast district, Whitley County is feeling the effects.
The county tallied two more COVID-19 deaths in a matter of three days last week — the first deaths since July 9, bringing the total death count to eight.
That number may continue to grow as positive case counts are showing no sign of slowing, growing at exponential rates in Whitley County and the state of Indiana.
The county marked a new record last week, 57 new positive cases in a single day — Nov. 13.
As of press time Tuesday, Whitley County was approaching “red” status on the state’s map, which can be found at coronavirus.in.gov.
The county has been in “orange” status for several weeks. The score is formulated based on the weekly cases per 100,000 residents and the 7-day all tests positivity rate.
Weekly cases of 200 or more per 100,000 students puts the county at level red — as of Tuesday, Whitley County had 577 weekly cases per 100,000 residents.
The weekly positivity rate is 13.51%, and the cutoff for “red” is 15% or greater. LaGrange County became the first in northeast Indiana to receive the status and Steuben County is also on the cusp of turning red.
Hospitals in District 3 — northeast Indiana — continue to be stressed, as the hospital census broke the 350 mark for admitted COVID patients.
Last week, Columbia City Mayor Ryan Daniel announced on his official Facebook page that he tested positive for COVID-19, encouraging the community to do its diligence in taking precautions to avoid spreading the virus.
Find more data on the state’s website at coronavirus.in.gov.
