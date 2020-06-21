WHITLEY COUNTY — Whitley County’s fourth coronavirus death was tallied on the Indiana Department of Health’s website on June 17 as cases continue to rise in the county.
Between June 5 and June 19, the county saw new COVID-19 cases every day but two, including the addition of four cases back-to-back June 9 & 10.
The county started June with 40 cases — a number that has grown to 71 by June 19. That accounts to 20.9 cases per 10,000 people.
Whitley County’s first death was recorded in April and there were two more in March.
Whitley County has seen less of an increase as some other communities, such as LaGrange County, that went from 93 cases on June 1 to 365 by June 19 — 74.6 cases per 10,000 residents. Comparatively, Allen County is at 62.4% and Marion County is at 113.0.
On the whole, Indiana surpassed the 42,000-case mark last week and more than 2,300 deaths. More than 400,000 tests have been completed in the state, with about a 10.5% positive rate.
