WHITLEY COUNTY — After flying under the radar for much of the coronavirus pandemic, Whitley County is seeing the second highest positivity rate in the state.
As of Tuesday, Whitley County sits at a 24.2% positivity rate, bested only by Parke County with a rate of 27.1%.
This rate is much higher that the state’s overall positivity rate of 13.8%. Comparatively, Allen County’s rate was 18.3%, Noble County was 13.1%, DeKalb County was 20.1% and Kosciusko County was 12.6%.
The increase in cases has caused some issues for local events, such as Columbia City’s boys basketball games on Dec. 8 (vs. Churubusco), Dec. 12 (at Carroll) and Dec. 14.
A makeup date has been set for the Carroll game — Jan. 9. It is unclear if the Churubusco/Columbia City game will be made up.
As of Tuesday, Whitley County tallied 1,767 cases and 17 deaths.
