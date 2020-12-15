WHITLEY COUNTY — Coronavirus cases continue to increase in Whitley County heading into Christmas week.
According to data provided by the Indiana Department of Health, Whitley County still has a positivity rate above 24% — more than three percent higher than the state's 20.7%.
The county surpassed the 2,000-case mark last week, with 2,049 cases as of Monday, as well as 17 deaths.
Area hospitals continue to be nearing capacity, with only 14.8% of ICU beds available in District 3 and about 375 total hospitalizations.
Area schools are seeing an uptick in student cases. Columbia City High School had 46 student cases as of Monday. Churubusco Jr./Sr. High School was at 14 cases, and Whitko Jr./Sr. High at 17.
Indian Springs Middle School had 17 student positive cases as of Monday.
Mary Raber Elementary School has had less than five student cases, and less than five staff cases.
Coesse Elementary has had less than five teacher positive cases and no student cases.
Northern Heights Elementary School has no student or teacher positive cases.
Little Turtle Elementary School has nine total student cases and less than five teacher and staff cases.
Churubusco Elementary School has less than five student cases and less than five teacher cases.
