CHURUBUSCO—After nearly two decades with Smith-Green Community Schools, Nate Wright is stepping into yet another new role.
The SGCS Board of Education approved Wright as Churubusco Jr./Sr. High School’s newest athletic director at its June 15 meeting.
“I love this community and these kids, and have a passion for athletics and how it can serve our student-athletes,” Wright said regarding why he applied for the position. “Having a small taste of the role from previous experience and learning from previous AD’s, including my father-in-law Jerry Lange, I knew this was a position I could really enjoy.”
Wright has coached at ‘Busco for 17 years, including stints with the school’s varsity football team (assistant coach and special teams coordinator), junior high boys track (head coach), and the junior high football team. He also served as associate athletic director under Paul Sade.
In the classroom, Wright has taught for 13 years, starting with sixth grade and moving to seventh and eighth grade six years ago. He’s served as chair of the Math Department, and as a junior high Academic Bowl coach.
He resigned his current position as a math teacher to accept the athletic director job.
Wright steps into his new position amidst the turmoil and uncertainty of a global pandemic. The Indiana High School Athletic Association canceled all spring sports in early April, with summer activities also canceled or delayed. The IHSAA is allowing the fall athletics season to open with girls golf practices on July 31.
“Honestly, I hope [re-opening and COVID-19] is the most difficult thing I ever have to encounter,” Wright said, “we have to consider it in every decision we make.”
Looking forward to the best-case scenario, Wright is excited for the future of ‘Busco Athletics.
“I think the ‘Busco/CC football game will be very exciting and the start to a great tradition,” he said. “I am also excited for our volleyball program and the talented student-athletes on the team.
“I also look forward to seeing spring sports again,” Wright continued. “I really missed TurtleTown and ‘Busco Track invites, and baseball and softball are the heartbeat of this community in the spring/summer.”
Wright officially steps into his new position on Aug. 1.
“I look forward to establishing new opportunities and challenges for our student-athletes to help them grow and become the best young adult they can be,” he said.
