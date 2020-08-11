COLUMBIA CITY — U.S. Sen. Todd Young paid a visit to Ultra Electronics, USSI in Whitley County on Monday, one of multiple stops in Northeast Indiana.
The senator says he wants to take time with his constituents.
“This is how I keep my finger on the pulse of Hoosier concerns,” Young said.
USSI is located in eastern Whitley County, producing sonobuoy systems for the U.S. Navy. The company’s 300,000-square-foot facility houses 546 employees.
“I think we’re a bit of a hidden secret,” said David Jost, Ultra Electronics president.
Though the company does a lot of work behind the scenes, it supports Whitley County, both locally and from afar — working with the Whitley County EDC and Community Foundation of Whitley County, and providing equipment for the military to protect U.S. citizens.
“When we think about those threat submarines that are out there around the world, the capability to detect, discriminate and find those resides right here in Whitley County,” said Greg Thom, vice president of government relations.
USSI is the leader in design, development and manufacturing of sonobuoys — making more than 7 million since 1954.
“Now more than ever we need to stay vigilant against the Russians, Chinese, and others who are underwater every day trying to undermine our national interests — and Hoosiers are part of the solution,” Young said.
USSI, like many other manufacturing companies in Whitley County, is an essential business that has had to make quick adjustments and work through the coronavirus pandemic.
Young said he is working to provide support to those companies through his work in Washington D.C.
“We want to make sure Washington does everything we can to ensure that people aren’t evicted from their homes, that our hardest-hit businesses are supported, and that our students are able to go back to school — I’m internalizing all their feedback and will carry that back to Washington with me,” he said.
He says Democrats are making those goals difficult, however.
Young says he’s willing to compromise on COVID-19 relief, but “Democratic leadership obstructionism” is preventing agreement.
President Donald Trump’s executive orders on COVID-19 are not the best way to make policy, but could have positive effects, Young said.
Indiana’s senior Republican senator spoke to an audience of about two dozen people at DeKalb County Republican Headquarters in Auburn Monday morning.
While Democrats are proposing a $3.5 trillion relief bill, Republicans are suggesting $1 trillion. “That’s a lot, and, quite frankly, I’m prepared to compromise … because people are hurting,” Young said.
However, Democrats are refusing to budge from their position, he said.
The president’s executive orders are “designed, as much as anything else, to try to apply more leverage to Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer as we negotiate,” Young said.
“It’s not a good way to make policy, let me be clear,” Young said about executive offers. He said that method “was inappropriate when (President Barack) Obama adopted it … so let’s be consistent, here.
“I also think it’s not an optimal way to do public policy when a Republican’s in office. But this is a pandemic — this is a national emergency — and to the extent this helps create some leverage and results in an agreement, it could end up having some positive effects.”
Young said the objective for Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi “is to divide the Republican Party and, evidently, to create chaos” for an advantage in the November election.
Young contended that in a House Democratic bill on COVID-19 relief, “a third of it has nothing to do with coronavirus.” He said it includes bailouts for states such as Illinois that have made bad decisions.
“We in Indiana should not be paying for that, but they want to include it in the coronavirus package,” he said.
The bill also includes legal banking for marijuana businesses, he said.
“Do we have to deal with marijuana banking right now? People are getting kicked out of their houses” because of the pandemic, Young said.
Young put in a word of support for his RESTART Act to support to the hardest-hit small- and mid-sized businesses through 2020 and into early 2021. He said it now has 55 bipartisan co-sponsors in the U.S. Senate.
“I think the most fiscally irresponsible thing we could do is to not act — to let those businesses go out of business forever — and then recovering will be very difficult, and you can imagine how many employees will be on public assistance,” he said.
“It’s got a very good chance to save the most dynamic aspect of our economy,” Young said about his plan. “Our Main Street businesses in nice towns like this are potentially going to go out of business if we don’t provide some longer-term working capital until we come up with a vaccine.”
Auburn Star editor Dave Kurtz contributed to this article.
