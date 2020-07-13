CHURUBUSCO — After starting a modified sports activities this summer, the Churubusco Youth League announced last weekend that the seasons would be canceled due to COVID-19.
“It is with a heavy heart and having the best interest of our children and community in our decisions, that we regret to inform all that the Developmental/Sandlot days at the park will be canceled for the remainder of the year,” a letter by Nick Brandt read.
There were “a couple” of confirmed cases of COVID-19 with some of the children who were attending or would be attending the sandlot days.
“This is, of course, nobody’s fault nor should we point fingers or blame anyone for what we must do to keep our community safe,” Brandt said. “This is the new normal, one that none of us really like, or have grown accustom to as of yet.”
Brandt is calling for the community to wear face coverings, maintain the six-foot social distancing, and follow guidelines set up by the state and CDC.
“Now that we know individuals who have contracted this, it is our time to rise to the occasion,” he wrote. “It is our time to set an example for our kids, our community, and others that see us out in town.”
Brandt asks the community to “keep the individuals in your thoughts that have contracted this virus.”
“Let’s show COVID and our neighbors that when it comes to Churubusco, we will fight, we will lead by example, we will not just sit idle and let this thing spread like other larger cities,” he wrote.
He encourages families to keep their children active despite the lack of organized sports at this time.
“Go out in the yard and play catch with them — keep the love of the game alive until it returns in full swing in 2021,” he said.
