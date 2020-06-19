COVID-19 has affected the lives of many people. School and work from home can be stressful for everyone in the household. It is important that your family can escape the events going on in the world to have fun with one another.
As school progresses, homework may become overwhelming and stressful for your students. Remember that you control their hours while they are home. It is OK for you to give your children a little more time to sleep in or a longer lunch break.
While school is important, the mental state of your children is just as important. Creating an escape from school and the events of the world to let them get away can help to relax their minds.
Take Advantage of the Internet
The internet has an extensive amount of data and information. Find what your child’s interest or hobbies are and explore online resources that will allow them to work on those hobbies.
Websites such as YouTube have many how-to-do videos. You can find various videos about gardening, building items, learning instruments, cooking and more. Screen time is important, but there also are many fun learning websites, documentaries and movies that can teach your child important life lessons.
There are other websites that contain downloadable PDFs on topics and hobbies your child might want to pursue. Supporting your child’s hobbies and helping them explore their options is important.
Chasing passion projects
One of the advantages of being home is that your children may have more time to chase passion projects. These include skills or hobbies they may have wanted to get into but haven’t had the time because of school and extracurricular activities.
YouTube contains various videos that can instruct your child on how to practice and learn these hobbies. If your child is struggling to find an escape from school, encouraging them to begin a passion project can be their greatest asset during these difficult times.
Teaching Life Skills
Along with having the time to chase passion projects, this is also a good time to create and sharpen life skills that will help your child down the road. Teaching and practicing things like cleaning, cooking, doing laundry and learning how to use hand tools can help your child find a hobby or prepare them for the road ahead.
Life will go on eventually, and taking advantage of being home will help them later. These life skills help build character and show them how to be more responsible. It’s important to make sure your children understand they’re not doing chores. They are building a foundation for their future lives.
Playing outside
Screen time and studying are very important while at home, but being outside and playing are just as important. Make sure your children get an appropriate amount of exercise each day. The CDC recommends that your child get about 60 minutes or more of physical activity a day.
Although it may sound like a lot, it’s vital to their mental and physical health that they do. It is even more critical now that we are spending more time inside due to COVID-19. The CDC recommends making a physical activity part of your family’s daily routine.
Activities such as walking, playing active games and playing with the dogs can all be effective. Taking your kids to places where they can be active like public parks, community baseball fields or basketball courts are all good ways to let your children freely be active.
