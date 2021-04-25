FORT WAYNE — Bishop Dwenger posted an impressive 287 score to win the Concordia Invitational on Saturday.
Columbia City set a new team record of 289 to place second and Carroll scored a 293 to finish third.
Carroll was led by Cam GeRue with a 70. GeRue’s score was good for a third-place finish.
Hunter Melton shot a 73 to place 10th overall. Other Carroll scores include Ben Jackson with a 74, Peyton Richmond with a 76 and Jackson Bradley with a 76.
Carroll and Dwenger are ranked among the top in the state, with Carroll sitting 13th and Dwenger at 14th in the Indiana High School Golf Coaches Association ranking.
Northrop placed ninth as a team with a score of 378, New Haven was 14th with a 513 and Leo did not score.
Carroll defeated Leo last week, 150-164. Melton was medalist with a 36, followed by GeRue with a 37, Jackson with a 38, Richmond with a 39 and Bradley and Donny Dimberio with a 41 to improve the Chargers’ match record to 2-0.
