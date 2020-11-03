WHITLEY COUNTY — Whitley County voters wanted to make their vote count this election, as 74.16% turned out for Tuesday’s election that didn’t have many contested local races.
The county had 23,862 individuals vote in the election, with 73.12% choosing Donald Trump as president. Sixty-six picked Eric Holcomb as governor, and 74.45% elected Todd Rokita for attorney general.
Justin Busch received 78% of Whitley County’s votes for State Senator District 16. David Abbot was unopposed for State Rep. District 82, and Christopher Judy took 73.39% of Whitley County’s votes for State Rep. District 83.
There were no contested county government races. Kay Gatton will be treasurer, Scott Smith will be coroner, Dane Drew will be surveyor, Chad Banks will be District 1 County Commissioner, Theresa Green will be District 3 County Commissioner, and James Argerbright, Thor Hodges and Joan Western will represent on the County Council.
There were three contested races for Smith-Green School board.
Emily Putt took District 1 over Don Amber with 56.88% of the Whitley County votes.
Jane Elliott had a 61.29% advantage over Jacob VanWagner in District 2.
Jermiah Johnson garnered 60.65% of the Whitley County votes for District 3.
Whitley County Consolidated Schools had five uncontested races, with Stan Meyer, Jill Western, William Tucker, Shelby Longenbaugh and James Renbarger taking all the votes.
Whitko Community Schools had three close, contested races. Tracy Howard won District 1 over Georgia Tenney with 56.57% of the votes. Lynn Studebaker will represent District 2 with 56.33% of the votes over Jennifer Krull.
Annette Arnold earned 55.95% of the votes in District 3 over Jason Wolfe.
