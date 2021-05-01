KENDALLVILLE — In the last John Reed Relays of Andy Bell’s coaching career, his East Noble girls pulled through and won the event by the slimmest of margins.
East Noble won the final event, the 4x200-meter relay over Norwell by almost seven seconds, which gave the host Knights the team title by the score of 118 to 117.5.
“Nothing like a heartache,” Bell said. “These seniors have never lost a John Reed. There’s been years, where we didn’t have it, obviously last year and another where it was canceled. I know that was a big goal for them. We talked about coming out here and defending our home turf and getting the job done.”
The DeKalb girls finished third with 71.5 points, followed by Goshen at 70.5, Bellmont 60, Central Noble 42, Columbia City 40.5, Eastside 11 and Lakeland 10.
Mishawaka won the boys team with 115.5 points, ahead of Columbia City at 112 and East Noble with 99.5. Bellmont was fourth at 87 points, Norwell followed at 56, then Lakeland at 39 and DeKalb with 31.
East Noble’s Emma Forker was named the girls’ most valuable player, and the Cavemen’s Davonn Parker won the award on the boys’ side.
Forker won the long jump with a jump of 16 feet, 9 1/4 inches, and she finished second in the 100-meter dash at 13.72 seconds. She was also on the East Noble 4x200 and 4x100 relay teams that both finished first.
Central Noble’s Ella Zolman won the 100 dash in 13.41. East Noble’s Danyelle Jordan placed third and DeKalb’s Myca Miller took fourth in the 100 hurdles.
The Barons’ Lydia Bennett and Riley Winebrenner finished third and fourth, respectively, in the John Reed Mile. Norwell’s Lauren Bales won the race in 5:12.29.
The East Noble 4x400 relay team of Anna Becker, Kayla Carpenter, Erin Weng and Mariah Maley won the race in 4:16.2, and the same group placed second in the 4x800, behind Norwell.
DeKalb’s Abby DeTray, Penelope Swift, Bennett and Winebrenner finished in second place in the distance relay in 12:18.3. Their teammate Scout Warner finished fourth in the high jump at 4-10.
East Noble took No. 1 and 2 in the pole vault with Kylie Garton going over 10 feet for first place and Hailey Holbrook at 8-6 for second.
East Noble’s Morgan Walz finished third in the long jump at 14-8 3/4 and Zolman placed fourth at 14-7 1/2. The Cougars’ Meghan Kiebel finished second in the discus at 102-9, and Eastside’s Erin Snyder finished fourth at 91-3. DeKalb’s Sarah Brown led the area in the shot put, finishing third at 32-7 and her teammate Carla Hicks took fourth at 32-4.
On the boys’ side, the Knights’ Rowan Zolman finished in second in the 100 at 11.97, just behind Parker at 11.94.
EN’s Nolan Rhoades took second at 17.36 in the 110 hurdles, and Lakeland’s Dominic Lawrence followed in third at 17.48.
The host Knights took first in the 4x100 with Zolman, Nick Munson, Lucas Freeze and Brett Christian, and the 4x800 with Wesley Potts, Kyler Corbin, Lucas Diehm and Kayden Fuller. In the sprint medley relay, Zolman, Munson, Freeze and Diehm won the event at 1:36.06.
Rhoades won the high jump at six feet, and DeKalb’s Nate Fillenworth placed fourth at 5-8. Lakeland’s Mason Douglas took second place in the long jump at 20-0.5.
John Reed Relays
Girls
Team Scores
1. East Noble 118, 2. Norwell 117.5, 3. DeKalb 71.5, 4. Goshen 70.5, 5 Bellmont 60, 6. Central Noble 42, 7. Columbia City 40.5, 8. Eastside 11, 9. Lakeland 10.
Event Results
100 dash — 1. Zolman (CN) 13.41, 2. Forker (EN) 13.72, 3. Rhymer (B) 14.01, 4. Diaz Solis (G) 14.01, 5. Fleck (EN) 14.02, 6. Wood (G) 14.03, 7. Brown (LL) 14.04, 8. Fuelling (N) 14.28.
100 hurdles — 1. Anderson (N) 17.42, 2. Morris (B) 17.55, 3. Jordan (EN) 17.86, 4. Miller (D) 18.15, 5. Bailey (N) 18.18, 6. Dunham (CC) 18.20, 7. Walz (EN) 18.33, 8. Warner (D) 19.59.
John Reed mile — 1. Bales (N) 5:12.29, 2. Mahnensmith (N) 5:12.33, 3. Bennett (D) 5:33.45, 4. Winebrenner (D) 5:40.81, 5. Esqueda (G) 5:44.83, 6. Keihn (EN) 5:47.38, 7. R. Becker (EN) 5:53.24, 8. Rinehold (CN) 6:04.98.
4x100 relay — 1. East Noble 52.15, 2. Norwell 53.10, 3. Central Noble 53.52, 4. DeKalb 54.47, 5. Goshen 54.90, 6. Bellmont 58.62, 7. Lakeland 1:01.23.
4x200 relay — 1. East Noble 1:50.44, 2. Norwell 1:57.06, 3. Columbia City 1:59.39, 4. Central Noble 2:00.60, 5. Goshen 2:01.05, 6. Bellmont 2:03.89, 7. DeKalb 2:05.46, 8. Lakeland 2:07.23.
4x400 relay — 1. East Noble 4:16.20, 2. Columbia City 4:20.95, 3. Norwell 4:21.09, 4. Bellmont 4:26.38, 5. Goshen 4:38.83, 6. Central Noble 4:49.50, 7. Eastside 5:02.28, 8. DeKalb 5:06.55.
4x800 relay — 1. Norwell 10:09.46, 2. East Noble 10:27.54, 3. DeKalb 10:52.17, 4. Columbia City 11:02.59, 5. Bellmont 11:05.80, 6. Goshen 11:31.83.
Sprint medley — 1. Goshen 2:03.30, 2. Bellmont 2:03.67, 3. East Noble 2:04.66, 4. Norwell 2:09.12, 5. Central Noble 2:09.56, 6. DeKalb 2:10.01, 7. Eastside 2:10.08, 8. Columbia City 2:11.39.
Distance medley — 1. Norwell 11:32.75, 2. DeKalb 12:18.30, 3. East Noble 12:24.19, 4. Bellmont 12:49.38, 5. Goshen 12:54.20, 6. Columbia City 12:15.59, 7. Eastside 15:34.15.
High jump — 1. Price (CC) 5-1, 2. Shelton (N) 5-0, 3. Dummer (N) 4-10, 4. Warner (D) 4-10j, 5. Walz (EN) 4-8, 6. Davies (EN) 4-8j, 7. Zimmerman (B) 4-6, 8. Daniels 4-6j.
Pole vault — 1. Garton (EN) 10-0, 2. Holbrook (EN) 8-6, 3. Menendez-Jimenez (G) 8-6j, 4. Schiffli (LL) 8-0, 5. Dunham (CC) 8-0j, 6. Collins (D) 7-6, 6. Wood (D) 7-6, 8. Bolt (CC) 6-6, 8. Reinhard (N) 6-6.
Long jump — 1. Forker (EN) 16-9 1/4, 2. DeVoe (G) 15-3 3/4, 3. Walz (EN) 14-8 3/4, 4. Zolman (CN) 14-7 1/2, 5. Leslie (D) 14-6 3/4, 6. Zimmerman (B) 14-1 3/4, 7. Fuelling (N) 14-0 1/2, 8. Daniels 13.
Shot put — 1. Bradtmueller (N) 39-2 3/4, 2. Ramos (G) 34-11 1/4, 3. Brown (D) 32-7, 4. Hicks (D) 32-4, 5. Scheumann (B) 31-6 1/2, 6. Schmidt (B) 30-2 1/2, 7, West (EN) 29-4 1/4, 8. Tomasek (N) 29-3 1/4.
Discus — 1. Bradtmueller (N) 107-1, 2. Kiebel (CN) 102-9, 3. Schmidt (B) 100, 4. Snyder (E) 91-3, 5. Brown (D) 88-7, 6. Hicks (D) 88-3, 7. Yoder (G) 87-3, 8. Ramos (G) 85-2.
Boys
Team Scores
1. Mishawaka 115.5, 2. Columbia City 112, 3. East Noble 99.5, 4. Bellmont 87, 5. Norwell 56, 6. Lakeland 39, 7. DeKalb 31.
Event Results
100 dash — 1. Parker (M) 11.94, 2. Zolman (EN) 11.97, 3. Malaivanh (LL) 12.29, 4. Frohling (CC) 12.34, 5. Freeze (EN) 12.37, 6. Stoppenhagen (N) 12.56, 7. Moehel (CC) 12.68, 8. Washington (M) 12.81.
110 hurdles — 1. Baker (CC) 16.93, 2. Rhoades (EN) 17.36, 3. Lawrence (LL) 17.48, 4. Wise (M) 17.82, 5. Guise (B) 17.84, 6. Myers (B) 18.14, 7. Schnorr (CC) 18.27, 8. Eubank (N) 18.52.
John Reed mile — 1. Garlinger (B) 4:33.34, 2. Hall (CC) 4:33.36, 3. Fuelling (B) 4:33.72, 4. Hoppingarner (M) 4:37.61, 5. Mills (CC) 4:41.7, 6. Sillaway (EN) 4:47.00, 7. Wachtman (LL) 4:50.53, 8. Hefty (D) 4:54.30.
4x100 relay — 1. East Noble 44.88, 2. Mishawaka 44.94, 3. Columbia City 45.58, 4. Norwell 45.70, 5. Bellmont 46.21, 6. Lakeland 46.50, 7. DeKalb 48.75.
4x200 relay — 1. Columbia City 1:35.26, 2. East Noble 1:36.06, 3. Bellmont 1:36.63, 4. Norwell 1:36.84, 5. Mishawaka 1:38.06, 6. Lakeland 1:41.40, 7. DeKalb 1:48.32.
4x400 relay — 1. Norwell 3:37.45, 2. Mishawaka 3:40.72, 3. Columbia City 3:47.49, 4. East Noble 3:48.59, 5. Bellmont 3:51.01, 6. Lakeland 4:07.95, 7. DeKalb 4:10.29.
4x800 relay — 1. East Noble 8:24.20, 2. Mishawaka 8:31.49, 3. DeKalb 8:40.66, 4. Bellmont 8:42.70, 5. Norwell 8:47.67, 6. Columbia City 8:53.53, 7. Lakeland 9:32.40.
Sprint medley — 1. East Noble 1:36.06, 2. Mishawaka 1:37.15, 3. Columbia City 1:42.81, 4. DeKalb 1:44.95, 5. Lakeland 1:46.08, 6. Norwell 1:46.24, 7. Bellmont 1:49.14.
Distance medley — 1. Columbia City 9:55.88, 2. East Noble 10:01.68, 3. Mishawaka 10:06.60, 4. DeKalb 10:14.11, 5. Bellmont 10:21.18, 6. Norwell 11:00.56, 7. Lakeland 11:04.82.
High jump — 1. Rhoades (EN) 6-0, 2. Stearns (M) 5-10, 3. Zimmer (N) 5-10j, 4. Fillenworth (D) 5-8, 5. Potts (EN) 5-8j, 6. Crawford (CC) 5-6, 7. Smith (CC) 5-6j, 7. Marshall (M) 5-6j.
Pole vault — 1. Loshe (B) 11-6, 2. Crooks (M) 11-0, 3. Gieger (CC) 10-0, 4. Zimmer (N) 10-0j, 5. Sprague (EN) 9-6, 5. Smith (CC) 9-6j, 7. McIntire (D) 9-0, 8. Meyer (N) 9-0j.
Long jump — 1. Parker (M) 20-2, 2. Douglas (LL) 20-0 1/2, 3. Crosson (CC) 18-7 1/4, 4. Laughlin (B) 18-6 1/2, 5. Bedwell (CC) 18-6 1/2j, 6. Washington (M) 18-4 1/2, 7. Munson (EN) 18-1, 8. Zhao (N) 17-3 1/4.
Shot put — 1. Murphy (B) 55-0, 2. Christianson (N) 44-0 3/4, 3. Semak (M) 43-3, 4. Brown (M) 42-10 1/4, 5. Hood (EN) 42-1, 6. Moiser (CC) 42-0 1/2, 7. Markins (CC) 41-9 1/4, 8. Vanderhorst (D) 40-0 1/2.
Discus — 1. Murphy (B) 169-6, 2. Brown (M) 125-7, 3. Heck (CC) 121-11, 4. Longenbaugh (CC) 120-6, 5. Kukelhan (B) 117-2, 6. Semak (M) 117-1, 7. Hood (EN) 114-0, 8. Zeddis (N) 109-0.
