1. July
Wednesday Market: The Wednesday Farmers Market at Parkview Whitley Hospital is 3-6 p.m. There will be local and fresh produce, eggs, honey, baked goods and meats, as well as handmade crafts. The market accepts SNAP and WIC.
3. July
Tri-Lakes fireworks: Portside Pizza will put on its annual fireworks show at Tri-Lakes, beginning at dusk from the middle of Shriner Lake.
Lions Club port-a-pit: The Churubusco Lions Club will host its annual Fourth of July port-a-pit barbecue meal on Friday, July 3 in the Sav-U-Mor parking lot on Main Street, 10 a.m. until sold out. A half slab of ribs is $8; 1-4 chicken halves are $7, 5-9 chicken halves are $6.50 each and 10 or more chicken halves are $6.50 each. Pit-taters are $4 per serving. Drive-up service is available. The Lions will be collecting eyeglasses and hearing aids.
11. July
Tinkham 5K fundraiser: The annual Tinkham 5K event will be July 11 at 8 a.m. at Camp Whitley. The cost is $20 and includes a T-shirt, hot breakfast and award. Register at www.campwhitley.com or through Facebook. Pay by June 27 to guarantee a shirt. Late registrations are accepted through 7:45 a.m. on race day, but a shirt is not guaranteed. Email campwhitley1928@gmail.com for more information.
Tri-Lakes Lions Club barbecue: The Tri-Lakes Lions Club will host a Nelson’s port-a-pit barbecue on July 11 at Tractor Supply Co. from 10 a.m. until sold out. Chicken halves are $7 each and pit-taters are $4 per serving.
18. July
Demolition Derby: The Glass Class and Mini Van demolition derbies at the Whitley County 4-H Fair will begin at 7:30 p.m. at the fairgrounds in Columbia City, 680 W. Squawbuck Road. Rules for entering can be found at whitleycounty4h.com/PDFs/2020_Derby_rules.pdf.
AFS golf outing: The American Foundry Society Northern Indiana Chapter will host its 81st annual chapter golf outing at Eagle Glen Golf Course. The event is a four-man scramble with shotgun start at 8:30 a.m., registration begins at 7 a.m.
Flock for the Box: The United Motorcycle Enthusiasts will host Flock for the Box, a fundraiser for Safe Haven Baby Boxes with a poker run, hog roast/potluck, guest speakers and auction. The poker run begins at Harley Davidson of Fort Wayne and ends at Beamer's Bar and Grille on County Line Road.
19. July
Truck and tractor pull: The annual Whitley County 4-H Fair Truck and Tractor pull is 4-11 p.m. at the Whitley County 4-H Fairgrounds with several classes. Rules can be found at whitleycounty4h.com/PDFs/2020_Tractor_Pull_Rules.pdf.
20. July
Tough truck contest: The Whitley County 4-H Fair Tough Truck contest begins at 7 p.m. at the fairgrounds. Visit whitleycounty4h.com for the rules.
21. July
Demolition Derby: The Pre-Ran and Powder Puff demolition derbies at the Whitley County 4-H Fair will begin at 7:30 p.m. at the fairgrounds in Columbia City, 680 W. Squawbuck Road. Rules for entering can be found at whitleycounty4h.com/PDFs/2020_Derby_rules.pdf.
1. August
Busco Golf Outing: The Churubusco High School Athletics Department will host its annual golf outing fundraiser at 1:30 p.m. Register for the 8th Annual Busco Eagles Golf Scramble at buscoeagles.com.
Family Day Camp:
Is your camper bummed about missing summer camp at Camp Whitley? Are you ready to show up your camper with your archery skills? Family Camp Day is for families to head on out to camp for a relaxing get away. They can relive memories, or ease the nerves for first-year campers. Traditional rotations of archery, riflery, boating and art will be available as well as yard games, hikes and swimming. COVID-19 safety precautions are put into place. While this is an event dedicated to disappointed 2020 campers, organizers are hoping to raise funds to finish renovating the kitchen, repair the fence, and purchasing new sports equipment for camp next year. The event is 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on July 11 for a minimum donation of $15 per person. The event includes lunch, breakfast, dessert and a day full of camp activities. Register at www.campwhitley.com or through the organization’s Facebook event. Email campwhitley1928@gmail.com for more information.
24. July
Adult Camp: Camp Whitley will host an adult camp July 24-26. The cost is $90 per person for the weekend, including five meals, a shirt, lodging and activity supplies. Attendees can participate in activities or sit back and enjoy a weekend away. Perfect for alumni, friends, family or company team building. The fundraiser helps sponsor kids to attend camp for the 2021 season. Register and pay by July 10 to guarantee a T-shirt. Register at www.campwhitley.com or through Facebook.
Ongoing
Multi-County Medical Outreach Clinic: is a free clinic at 885 Connexion Way, Columbia City, typically open Thursday afternoons from 1-5 p.m., except the fifth Thursdays of the month. The clinic is conducting telephone appointments during the virus situation at 260-564-1946. The clinic serves non-insured or underinsured on a first-come, first-served basis. Donations are accepted.
CUMC Food Pantry: Churubusco United Methodist Church offers a substantial amount of food and essentials for families. Call the church for an appointment at 260-693-2154. The supplies are open to anyone in need.
CUMC Drive-Thru food give away: Every Tuesday, 2:30-3:30 p.m., Churubusco United Methodist Church gives two bags of groceries to supplement families in need. The event is open to anyone in need, no appointment needed.
GriefShare: is a grief recovery support group that meets every Wednesday, 6:30-8 p.m. at Columbia City United Methodist Church, 605 N. Forest Parkway in Columbia City. The next session runs March 4-June 3. GriefShare features nationally recognized exports on grief recovery topics, such as “Is this Normal?,” “The Challenges of Grief,” “Grief and Your Relationships,” “Why,” and “Guilt and Anger.” This is an open group and interested people can come to any session. For more information, call 260-244-7671.
Celebrate Recovery: is a Christ-centered, 12-step recovery program for anyone struggling with hurt, pain or addiction of any kind. Celebrate Recovery is a safe place to find community and freedom from the issues that are controlling our lives. The group meets weekly on Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. at the Sugar Grove Church Big House, 5019 E. CR 500S, Noble County.
Drug Free Whitley County: Meets the third Thursday of the month at noon in the basement of Parkview Whitley Hospital, where lunch can be purchased. These meetings are open to the community. Email Carlee LaRue at whitleydfi1@gmail.com for more information.
Tri-Lakes RSD board meetings: The Tri-Lakes Regional Sewer District’s Board of Trustees will hold their 2020 regular monthly board meetings on the second Monday of each month at the District Office, 5240 N. Old 102, Columbia City. Special meetings, if required, will be posted in advance of the meeting date and time as required by the state’s open door policy.
Martha’s House: Free clothing of all sizes, household items and small furniture is available for families in need at Sugar Grove Church, 5019 E. C.R. 500S, Churubusco, by appointment only: 260-693-1718.
Understanding Your Grief: A program led by Parkview Home Health and Hospice will be each Thursday 6:30-8 p.m. at Green Center United Methodist Church, 2861 S. C.R. 300E, through March 21. Each session will include information and ideas by Alan Wofelt, and internationally noted author, educator and grief counselor. Rev. Ken Weaver, LCSD, LMFT and chaplain; and Cathy Petrie, LCSW and bereavement counselor, will discuss emotional responses to illness and death, and how to cope. To register, call 800-292-9894 or call Petrie at 260-452-5606.
Yoga therapy: The Peggy F. Murphy Grief Center in Fort Wayne is offering people who have lost loved ones a chance to work through their grief with therapeutic yoga sessions. Sessions take place from 5:30-6:30 p.m. every third Thursday of the month. There is no charge for the sessions, but the center asks people to register ahead of time by calling 260-453-3261.
Impact Food Pantry: at 500 W. Van Buren St. will be open on Thursdays from 1-4:45 p.m.
The Churubusco Lions Club: meets every second and fourth Tuesday of each month at Papa’s Place at 6:30 p.m.
Chess Club: meets every second and fourth Thursday of each month at the South Whitley Community Public Library. All ages and experience levels welcome.
eSpecially Needed: This family Support group for families of children with special needs meets the third Saturday of each month at 3 p.m. at the Columbia City United Methodist Church, Room 200, 605 N. Forest Parkway, Columbia City. Childcare is available. For more information, contact Jan Boggs at 249-8429.
C3 Youth Group: meets with youth pastor Brad Milikan 6-7:30 p.m. Sunday at Christ Community Church, 316 N. Main St. in Churubusco. Students grade 6-12 are welcome to join.
Churubusco United Methodist Nursery School: is accepting registration for the 2020-21 school year. Children should be 3, 4 or 5 by Aug. 1. Enrollment is $50 and monthly fees will be $85 for the three-day program (Monday, Wednesday, Friday). Morning sessions are 9-11:30 a.m. Afternoon sessions are 12:30-3 p.m. For more information, call the office at (260) 693-2154.
Cook, Talk and Taste: meets 6 p.m. every third Wednesday of the month. Participants must register for a seat ahead of time on the Peabody Public Library website.
VFW Post 5582 hosts a fish fry: the first and third Fridays of each month, 5-6:30 p.m. The post is located at 415 E. Chicago St., Columbia City.
Whitley County Herb Gatherers: meet the third Monday each month. The group is dedicated to preserving the lore of herbs for future generations, their uses and how to grow them. All are welcome. Meetings are at 1 p.m. in Parkview Whitley Hospital’s medical building classroom No. 2. To learn more, contact Sharon at 260-503-4199.
Community Harvest Farm Wagon: meets at 1 p.m. every first, third and fifth Thursday in the old Crossroads Bank parking lot in South Whitley. Free fruits and vegetables for families. Be sure to bring your own bags.
Fun with Robotics: meets at 6 p.m. every third Tuesday and 1:30 p.m. every last Saturday at the Peabody Public Library. Kids are invited to learn how to build and program their own bots.
Here to Help: You don’t have to fight addiction alone. Whitley County has many support groups to help you get, and stay, sober:
ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS
12&12 Group and AL-ANON
Grace Lutheran Church
204 N. Main St Columbia City, IN
Thursday 7:30-8:30 p.m.
Monday 7:30-8:30 p.m.
South Whitley Discussion Meeting
United Methodist Church
6685 S.R. 14, South Whitley, IN
Monday 7-8 p.m.
Coach House — Smith and Sons Funeral Home
207 N. Main St., Columbia City, IN
Tuesday 7:30-8:30 p.m.
There is a Solution Group
St. Matthews United Methodist Church
1460 E. 500 N. Columbia City, IN
Saturday 7:30-8:30 p.m.
Larwill Anonymous Group
Richland Township Fire Station
6538 W. County Road 100 N. Larwill, IN
Tuesdays 7:30-8:30 p.m.
Celebrate Recovery
The Center
201 W. Market St. Columbia City, IN
Sunday 5:30-6:30 p.m.
The Landing
201 W. Market St. Columbia City, IN
Thursday 6-8 p.m.
Ages 13-19
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS
Coach House — Smith and Sons Funeral Home
207 N. Main St. Columbia City, IN
Tuesday 7:30-8:30 p.m.
Grace Lutheran Church
204 N. Main St. Columbia City, IN
Wednesday 7:30-8:30 p.m.
Transportation
Dial 211 for FREE rides to and from substance use treatment and certified support programs.
Whitley County Council on Aging. For pricing, call (260) 248-8944 or visit whitleycountycouncilonaging.com/public-transit/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.