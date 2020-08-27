28. August
Car cruise-in: A cruise-in will be held at CJ's Drive-In at 502 E. Old U.S.-30, Columbia City, weather permitting, from 5-8 p.m.
29. August
Fine Arts Festival: Churubusco Public Library will present the 6th annual Churubusco Fine Arts Festival Aug. 29, 2-7 p.m. on North Line Street in downtown Churubusco. The festival will feature artists from around the area, including Watercolors by Jill Bontrager, Tim Wilkins Woodworking, Lady Luck Gems, the Basket Case, Jamie McCann Photography, and more. If interested in having your own booth, apply at www.buscolibrary.org.
Passages Inc. run/walk: Passages Inc. will host a 5K/10K event at Morsches Park in Columbia City. The in-person event also has the opportunity for individuals to participate virtually. Register online at www.passagesinc.org/race or call Amy Johns at 260-244-9360.
Hog roast: Union Township will host its annual hog roast at the fire station at 5050 E. McJunkin St., Coesse. The meal is offered for a free-will donation. There will be dine-in, carryout and drive-through. There will also be a truck show and other activities for the day. The event runs 4-8 p.m.
5. Sept.
WCARC test session: The next Whitley County Amateur Radio Club test session will be held Sept. 5 at St. Paul of the Cross Deacon Joe building, 315 S. Line St., Columbia City. Testing is 9-11 a.m. Social distancing and masks will be required. Bring a photo ID and a copy of your existing Amateur Radio License if upgrading. The cost for testing is $14. Registration is required, no walk-ins allowed. Email rlmcen@embarqmail.com or call 260-503-9008.
6. Sept.
100th birthday drive-by: A drive-by birthday parade will be held for Columbia City resident Ruby Sherman, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2-4 p.m. at the Columbia City Church of the Brethren.
12. Sept.
Washington Center UMC ice cream social: The Washington Center United Methodist Church will host its annual Ice Cream Social with a COVID twist this year. The homemade ice cream drive-through on Sept. 12 will be held 2-6 p.m. Ice cream will be available in quarter containers in vanilla, chocolate, lemon, peach, strawberry, maple chocolate mint chip, maple nut and cookie dough. The ice cream will be offered with a free-will offering. The event will be held at the church, 8010 S. Washington Road.
2nd Saturday Art Market: The 2nd Saturday Art Market, hosted by the 2nd Floor Gallery and Studio in Churubusco, will be held 9 a.m.-1 p.m at the business, 105 S. Main St., Churubusco. There will also be food trucks.
14. Sept.
Master Gardeners: Beginning Sept. 14, the Purdue Master Gardener Program will begin its "basic training" course for residents of Whitley and Noble counties. The program is volunteer-based. Basic training will be held on Monday evenings, 6-9 p.m. from Sept. 14-Dec. 21. Classes will be held alternately at the Noble County Purdue Extension Office and the Whitley County 4-H Fairgrounds Ag Museum. The cost is $150 per person or couples sharing a handbook can attend for $230. Contact the extension office at 260-244-7615 to register or for more information.
Ongoing
Multi-County Medical Outreach Clinic: is a free clinic at 885 Connexion Way, Columbia City, typically open Thursday afternoons from 1-5 p.m., except the fifth Thursdays of the month. The clinic is conducting telephone appointments during the virus situation at 260-564-1946. The clinic serves non-insured or underinsured on a first-come, first-served basis. Donations are accepted.
CUMC Food Pantry: Churubusco United Methodist Church offers a substantial amount of food and essentials for families. Call the church for an appointment at 260-693-2154. The supplies are open to anyone in need.
CUMC Drive-Thru food give away: Every Tuesday, 2:30-3:30 p.m., Churubusco United Methodist Church gives two bags of groceries to supplement families in need. The event is open to anyone in need, no appointment needed.
GriefShare: is a grief recovery support group that meets every Wednesday, 6:30-8 p.m. at Columbia City United Methodist Church, 605 N. Forest Parkway in Columbia City. The next session runs March 4-June 3. GriefShare features nationally recognized exports on grief recovery topics, such as “Is this Normal?,” “The Challenges of Grief,” “Grief and Your Relationships,” “Why,” and “Guilt and Anger.” This is an open group and interested people can come to any session. For more information, call 260-244-7671.
Celebrate Recovery: is a Christ-centered, 12-step recovery program for anyone struggling with hurt, pain or addiction of any kind. Celebrate Recovery is a safe place to find community and freedom from the issues that are controlling our lives. The group meets weekly on Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. at the Sugar Grove Church Big House, 5019 E. CR 500S, Noble County.
Drug Free Whitley County: Meets the third Thursday of the month at noon in the basement of Parkview Whitley Hospital, where lunch can be purchased. These meetings are open to the community. Email Carlee LaRue at whitleydfi1@gmail.com for more information.
Tri-Lakes RSD board meetings: The Tri-Lakes Regional Sewer District’s Board of Trustees will hold their 2020 regular monthly board meetings on the second Monday of each month at the District Office, 5240 N. Old 102, Columbia City. Special meetings, if required, will be posted in advance of the meeting date and time as required by the state’s open door policy.
Martha’s House: Free clothing of all sizes, household items and small furniture is available for families in need at Sugar Grove Church, 5019 E. C.R. 500S, Churubusco, by appointment only: 260-693-1718.
Understanding Your Grief: A program led by Parkview Home Health and Hospice will be each Thursday 6:30-8 p.m. at Green Center United Methodist Church, 2861 S. C.R. 300E, through March 21. Each session will include information and ideas by Alan Wofelt, and internationally noted author, educator and grief counselor. Rev. Ken Weaver, LCSD, LMFT and chaplain; and Cathy Petrie, LCSW and bereavement counselor, will discuss emotional responses to illness and death, and how to cope. To register, call 800-292-9894 or call Petrie at 260-452-5606.
Yoga therapy: The Peggy F. Murphy Grief Center in Fort Wayne is offering people who have lost loved ones a chance to work through their grief with therapeutic yoga sessions. Sessions take place from 5:30-6:30 p.m. every third Thursday of the month. There is no charge for the sessions, but the center asks people to register ahead of time by calling 260-453-3261.
Impact Food Pantry: at 500 W. Van Buren St. will be open on Thursdays from 1-4:45 p.m.
The Churubusco Lions Club: meets every second and fourth Tuesday of each month at Papa’s Place at 6:30 p.m.
Chess Club: meets every second and fourth Thursday of each month at the South Whitley Community Public Library. All ages and experience levels welcome.
eSpecially Needed: This family Support group for families of children with special needs meets the third Saturday of each month at 3 p.m. at the Columbia City United Methodist Church, Room 200, 605 N. Forest Parkway, Columbia City. Childcare is available. For more information, contact Jan Boggs at 249-8429.
C3 Youth Group: meets with youth pastor Brad Milikan 6-7:30 p.m. Sunday at Christ Community Church, 316 N. Main St. in Churubusco. Students grade 6-12 are welcome to join.
Churubusco United Methodist Nursery School: is accepting registration for the 2020-21 school year. Children should be 3, 4 or 5 by Aug. 1. Enrollment is $50 and monthly fees will be $85 for the three-day program (Monday, Wednesday, Friday). Morning sessions are 9-11:30 a.m. Afternoon sessions are 12:30-3 p.m. For more information, call the office at (260) 693-2154.
Cook, Talk and Taste: meets 6 p.m. every third Wednesday of the month. Participants must register for a seat ahead of time on the Peabody Public Library website.
VFW Post 5582 hosts a fish fry: the first and third Fridays of each month, 5-6:30 p.m. The post is located at 415 E. Chicago St., Columbia City.
Whitley County Herb Gatherers: meet the third Monday each month. The group is dedicated to preserving the lore of herbs for future generations, their uses and how to grow them. All are welcome. Meetings are at 1 p.m. in Parkview Whitley Hospital’s medical building classroom No. 2. To learn more, contact Sharon at 260-503-4199.
Community Harvest Farm Wagon: meets at 1 p.m. every first, third and fifth Thursday in the old Crossroads Bank parking lot in South Whitley. Free fruits and vegetables for families. Be sure to bring your own bags.
Fun with Robotics: meets at 6 p.m. every third Tuesday and 1:30 p.m. every last Saturday at the Peabody Public Library. Kids are invited to learn how to build and program their own bots.
Here to Help: You don’t have to fight addiction alone. Whitley County has many support groups to help you get, and stay, sober:
ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS
12&12 Group and AL-ANON
Grace Lutheran Church
204 N. Main St Columbia City, IN
Thursday 7:30-8:30 p.m.
Monday 7:30-8:30 p.m.
South Whitley Discussion Meeting
United Methodist Church
6685 S.R. 14, South Whitley, IN
Monday 7-8 p.m.
Coach House — Smith and Sons Funeral Home
207 N. Main St., Columbia City, IN
Tuesday 7:30-8:30 p.m.
There is a Solution Group
St. Matthews United Methodist Church
1460 E. 500 N. Columbia City, IN
Saturday 7:30-8:30 p.m.
Larwill Anonymous Group
Richland Township Fire Station
6538 W. County Road 100 N. Larwill, IN
Tuesdays 7:30-8:30 p.m.
Celebrate Recovery
The Center
201 W. Market St. Columbia City, IN
Sunday 5:30-6:30 p.m.
The Landing
201 W. Market St. Columbia City, IN
Thursday 6-8 p.m.
Ages 13-19
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS
Coach House — Smith and Sons Funeral Home
207 N. Main St. Columbia City, IN
Tuesday 7:30-8:30 p.m.
Grace Lutheran Church
204 N. Main St. Columbia City, IN
Wednesday 7:30-8:30 p.m.
Transportation
Dial 211 for FREE rides to and from substance use treatment and certified support programs.
Whitley County Council on Aging. For pricing, call (260) 248-8944 or visit whitleycountycouncilonaging.com/public-transit/
