COLUMBIA CITY — Junior Achievement of Whitley County invites the community to participate in its annual Car Show on Saturday, Aug. 1.
The free, family-friendly event included more than 150 cars in the show. Gates open at 8 a.m. downtown at the courthouse in Columbia City, and show registration will close at 10 a.m., with judging ending at noon. The gate entrance is located at 201 N. Line St., at the corner of north Line Street and Jackson Street.
Trophies will be awarded at 1 p.m. for the top three cars and trucks in the following categories: 1949 & older, 1950s, 1960s, 1970s, 1980s, 1990s, 2000 and newer. Dash plaques will be handed out to the first 100 registered.
Registration is $15 at the gate. All proceeds benefit nearly 2,600 Whitley County students participating in Junior Achievement.
For more information, contact Julie Copeland at julie.copeland@spsx.com or call 260-609-6039.
