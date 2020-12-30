Columbua City, IN (47201)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 49F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

Rain and snow in the evening. A snow shower or two late - otherwise, mostly cloudy. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.