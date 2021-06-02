Columbua City, IN (47201)

Today

A steady rain early. Showers with perhaps a rumble of thunder developing in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High near 70F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Low 61F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.