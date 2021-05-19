21. May
Chamber EXPO: The Whitley County Chamber of Commerce will host its annual business expo in a new way — an Outdoor Expo in downtown Columbia City on May 21. The event will be held 6-9 p.m. downtown to allow for better accommodations for the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing. Booth space is available, call 260-248-8131 for more information. Proceeds from the event will benefit the local chamber.
“American Son” by Christopher Demos-Brown: Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd., Fort Wayne. 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $35. Get details and buy tickets from links at fwembassytheatre.org. Presented by Genesis Outreach Inc.
22. May
Spring Flea Market: A Spring Flea Market will be held 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., St. John Bosco Catholic Church, 220 N. Main St., Churubusco.
VFW Cookout: The Churubusco VFW Post 3846 is hosting a cookout on May 22, starting at noon until gone. The meal includes a half-slab of ribs, baked beans, cole slaw and garlic toast for $10. The meal is offered as carryout or dine-in. The VFW is located at 109 N. Main St., Churubusco.
25. May
Children’s choir auditions: Auditions for the Whitley County Community Children’s Choir will be held May 18 and 25. To schedule an audition, contact fwcchoir@fwcchoir.org or by phone at 260-481-0481.
28. May
CC Rotary Fish Fry:
The Columbia City Rotary Club will host a fundraising fish fry on Friday, May 28 from 4 to 7 p.m. in the parking lot at Tractor Supply in Columbia City. The boxed fish dinners, prepared by Hinen’s, are $10 each and will be from 4 to 7 p.m. or until sold out. Proceeds from the event will support two of the Columbia City Rotary Club’s 2021 initiatives, GO BABY GO and the Giving Gardens.
29. May
The Churubusco Lions Club will host its annual Memorial Day Port-A-Pit BBQ on Saturday, May 29, at Brevin’s on Main Street from 10 a.m. until sold out. A half slab of ribs are $9 or $10; 1-4 chicken halves are $7.50, 5-9 chicken halves are $7 each and 10 or more chicken halves are $6.50 each. Pit tators are $4 per serving. Drive up service is available. Also the Lion’s will be collecting eyeglasses and hearing aids. For more information, call 260-341-2205.
12. June
Tinkham 5K: Camp Whitley’s annual Tinkham 5K Trail Run/Walk will be held Saturday, June 12. Runners and walkers of all ages will begin at 8 p.m. and make their way through open fields and wooded trails, over dirt and earth, in the country setting at Troy Cedar Lake. A pancake and sausage breakfast will be served at the finish. Applications are available at campwhitley.org. The cost is $25 and includes a free T-shirt if registered by June 1. Awards will be given to the top finishers. Proceeds will benefit Camp Whitley and the construction of a new director’s cabin.
10. July
Whitley County Health Fair: The Whitley County Health Fair will be held July 10, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. alongside the Whitley County Health Department and The Lutheran Foundation. The event is sponsored by Zion Lutheran Church, 101 E. North St., Columbia City.
Ongoing
One Community meals: One Community in South Whitley is offering meals one day a week on Wednesdays starting in October. Meals are on a carry-out and delivery basis only. Carry-outs can be picked up from 11-11:30 a.m. behind the former Brownstone restaurant. Deliveries are available within the town limits only.
Multi-County Medical Outreach Clinic: is a free clinic at 885 Connexion Way, Columbia City, typically open Thursday afternoons from 1-5 p.m., except the fifth Thursdays of the month. The clinic is conducting telephone appointments during the virus situation at 260-564-1946. The clinic serves non-insured or underinsured on a first-come, first-served basis. Donations are accepted.
CUMC Food Pantry: Churubusco United Methodist Church offers a substantial amount of food and essentials for families. Call the church for an appointment at 260-693-2154. The supplies are open to anyone in need.
CUMC Drive-Thru food give away: Every Tuesday, 2:30-3:30 p.m., Churubusco United Methodist Church gives two bags of groceries to supplement families in need. The event is open to anyone in need, no appointment needed.
Celebrate Recovery: is a Christ-centered, 12-step recovery program for anyone struggling with hurt, pain or addiction of any kind. Celebrate Recovery is a safe place to find community and freedom from the issues that are controlling our lives. The group meets weekly on Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. at the Sugar Grove Church Big House, 5019 E. CR 500S, Noble County.
Drug Free Whitley County: Meets the third Thursday of the month at noon in the basement of Parkview Whitley Hospital, where lunch can be purchased. These meetings are open to the community. Email Carlee LaRue at whitleydfi1@gmail.com for more information.
Tri-Lakes RSD board meetings: The Tri-Lakes Regional Sewer District’s Board of Trustees will hold their 2020 regular monthly board meetings on the second Monday of each month at the District Office, 5240 N. Old 102, Columbia City. Special meetings, if required, will be posted in advance of the meeting date and time as required by the state’s open door policy.
Martha’s House: Free clothing of all sizes, household items and small furniture is available for families in need at Sugar Grove Church, 5019 E. C.R. 500S, Churubusco, by appointment only: 260-693-1718.
Understanding Your Grief: A program led by Parkview Home Health and Hospice will be each Thursday 6:30-8 p.m. at Green Center United Methodist Church, 2861 S. C.R. 300E, through March 21. Each session will include information and ideas by Alan Wofelt, and internationally noted author, educator and grief counselor. Rev. Ken Weaver, LCSD, LMFT and chaplain; and Cathy Petrie, LCSW and bereavement counselor, will discuss emotional responses to illness and death, and how to cope. To register, call 800-292-9894 or call Petrie at 260-452-5606.
Yoga therapy: The Peggy F. Murphy Grief Center in Fort Wayne is offering people who have lost loved ones a chance to work through their grief with therapeutic yoga sessions. Sessions take place from 5:30-6:30 p.m. every third Thursday of the month. There is no charge for the sessions, but the center asks people to register ahead of time by calling 260-453-3261.
Impact Food Pantry: at 500 W. Van Buren St. will be open on Thursdays from 1-4:45 p.m.
The Churubusco Lions Club: meets every second and fourth Tuesday of each month at Papa’s Place at 6:30 p.m.
Chess Club: meets every second and fourth Thursday of each month at the South Whitley Community Public Library. All ages and experience levels welcome.
eSpecially Needed: This family Support group for families of children with special needs meets the third Saturday of each month at 3 p.m. at the Columbia City United Methodist Church, Room 200, 605 N. Forest Parkway, Columbia City. Childcare is available. For more information, contact Jan Boggs at 249-8429.
C3 Youth Group: meets with youth pastor Brad Milikan 6-7:30 p.m. Sunday at Christ Community Church, 316 N. Main St. in Churubusco. Students grade 6-12 are welcome to join.
Churubusco United Methodist Nursery School: is accepting registration for the 2021-22 school year. Children should be 3, 4 or 5 by Aug. 1. Enrollment is $55 and monthly fees will be $85 for the three-day program (Monday, Wednesday, Friday). Morning sessions are 9-11:30 a.m. Afternoon sessions are 12:30-3 p.m. For more information, call the office at (260) 693-2154.
Cook, Talk and Taste: meets 6 p.m. every third Wednesday of the month. Participants must register for a seat ahead of time on the Peabody Public Library website.
VFW Post 5582 hosts a fish fry: the first and third Fridays of each month, 5-6:30 p.m. The post is located at 415 E. Chicago St., Columbia City.
Whitley County Herb Gatherers: meet the third Monday each month. The group is dedicated to preserving the lore of herbs for future generations, their uses and how to grow them. All are welcome. Meetings are at 1 p.m. in Parkview Whitley Hospital’s medical building classroom No. 2. To learn more, contact Sharon at 260-503-4199.
Community Harvest Farm Wagon: meets at 1 p.m. every first, third and fifth Thursday in the old Crossroads Bank parking lot in South Whitley. Free fruits and vegetables for families. Be sure to bring your own bags.
Fun with Robotics: meets at 6 p.m. every third Tuesday and 1:30 p.m. every last Saturday at the Peabody Public Library. Kids are invited to learn how to build and program their own bots.
Here to Help: You don’t have to fight addiction alone. Whitley County has many support groups to help you get, and stay, sober.
ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS
12&12 Group and AL-ANON
Grace Lutheran Church
204 N. Main St Columbia City, IN
Thursday 7:30-8:30 p.m.
Monday 7:30-8:30 p.m.
South Whitley Discussion Meeting
United Methodist Church
6685 S.R. 14, South Whitley, IN
Monday 7-8 p.m.
Coach House — Smith and Sons Funeral Home
207 N. Main St., Columbia City, IN
Tuesday 7:30-8:30 p.m.
There is a Solution Group
St. Matthews United Methodist Church
1460 E. 500 N. Columbia City, IN
Saturday 7:30-8:30 p.m.
Larwill Anonymous Group
Richland Township Fire Station
6538 W. County Road 100 N. Larwill, IN
Tuesdays 7:30-8:30 p.m.
Celebrate Recovery
The Center
201 W. Market St. Columbia City, IN
Sunday 5:30-6:30 p.m.
The Landing
201 W. Market St. Columbia City, IN
Thursday 6-8 p.m.
Ages 13-19
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS
Coach House — Smith and Sons Funeral Home
207 N. Main St. Columbia City, IN
Tuesday 7:30-8:30 p.m.
Grace Lutheran Church
204 N. Main St. Columbia City, IN
Wednesday 7:30-8:30 p.m.
Transportation
Dial 211 for FREE rides to and from substance use treatment and certified support programs.
Whitley County Council on Aging. For pricing, call (260) 248-8944 or visit whitleycountycouncilonaging.com/public-transit
