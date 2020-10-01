2. Oct.
First Friday: The monthly First Friday event on the Whitley County Courthouse square is 6-9 p.m. The event will include food trucks and many other food options, Whitley County 4-H Ice Cream and more.
Craft & Vendor market: MOMS of Whitley County will host hits 3rd annual MOMS Market, formerly known as MOPS market. Many vendors will attend to showcase their merchandise. The event will be held at Big Lake Church of God, 6955 N. SR 109, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Boo-Lake Halloween: Blue Lake Campground in Churubusco will host a Boo-Lake Halloween event, with costume and campsite decorating contests, trick-or-treating, music and more. The campground is located at 5453 N. Blue Lake Road.
3. Oct.
Green Center Fish Fry: Green Township Community Center will host a fish fry on Oct. 3, 4-7:30 p.m. at the center, 2768 E. CR 300S in Noble County. The meal will be provided as drive-through, carry-out only for $10 each. Along with the dinner of either fish or tenderloin, the 4-H club will be selling baked goods and refreshments.
Camp Whitley Community Day: Camp Whitley will host its October Community Day on Oct. 3, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Projects will include painting, cleaning and repairs at the camp, located at 4305 W. Camp Whitley Road, Columbia City.
10. Oct.
Autumn Harvest Festival: The annual Autum Harvest Festival, held at the Whitley County 4-H Fairgrounds on Oct. 10, starting at 9 a.m. The craft show, farm toy show and car show begin at 9 a.m. A demolition derby and hog roast start at 4 p.m. The cost for the demolition derby is $10. Pit passes are $15. There will be live music throughout the day. The event has free admission and free parking. All proceeds will benefit Whitley County 4-H. For a complete schedule of events, visit www.whitleycounty4h.com.
14. Oct.
SGCS candidate forum: Smith-Green Community Schools will host a school board candidate forum on Oct. 14 at 7 p.m. in the high school auditorium. There will be a chance to see and hear from the candidates running for SGCS school board in the November election. The forum is open to the public; however, due to COVID-19, seating will be limited to allow for social distancing. A YouTube livestream of the forum will be available on the SGCS website.
15. Oct.
Blood drive: An American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held Oct. 15, 1-6 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church in Churubusco, 9251 E. SR 205. Visit redcrossblood.org to sign up or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.
30. Oct.
Lil’ Pumpkins on Parade: The Whitley County Chamber of Commerce and Visitor’s Center will host its fourth annual Lil’ Pumpkins on Parade event in downtown Columbia City and participating businesses across Whitley County on Oct. 30, 3-6 p.m. Along with the downtown businesses, this year’s event will also feature outdoor booths and trunk-or-treating. Families are invited to dress up in costume and walk from location to location. Contact the Whitley County Chamber for more information, jennifer@whitleychamber.com or call 260-248-8131.
Ongoing
One Community meals: One Community in South Whitley is offering meals one day a week on Tuesdays in September and Wednesdays starting in October. Meals are on a carry-out and delivery basis only. Carry-outs can be picked up from 11-11:30 a.m. behind the former Brownstone restaurant. Deliveries are available within the town limits only.
Multi-County Medical Outreach Clinic: is a free clinic at 885 Connexion Way, Columbia City, typically open Thursday afternoons from 1-5 p.m., except the fifth Thursdays of the month. The clinic is conducting telephone appointments during the virus situation at 260-564-1946. The clinic serves non-insured or underinsured on a first-come, first-served basis. Donations are accepted.
CUMC Food Pantry: Churubusco United Methodist Church offers a substantial amount of food and essentials for families. Call the church for an appointment at 260-693-2154. The supplies are open to anyone in need.
CUMC Drive-Thru food give away: Every Tuesday, 2:30-3:30 p.m., Churubusco United Methodist Church gives two bags of groceries to supplement families in need. The event is open to anyone in need, no appointment needed.
Celebrate Recovery: is a Christ-centered, 12-step recovery program for anyone struggling with hurt, pain or addiction of any kind. Celebrate Recovery is a safe place to find community and freedom from the issues that are controlling our lives. The group meets weekly on Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. at the Sugar Grove Church Big House, 5019 E. CR 500S, Noble County.
Drug Free Whitley County: Meets the third Thursday of the month at noon in the basement of Parkview Whitley Hospital, where lunch can be purchased. These meetings are open to the community. Email Carlee LaRue at whitleydfi1@gmail.com for more information.
Tri-Lakes RSD board meetings: The Tri-Lakes Regional Sewer District’s Board of Trustees will hold their 2020 regular monthly board meetings on the second Monday of each month at the District Office, 5240 N. Old 102, Columbia City. Special meetings, if required, will be posted in advance of the meeting date and time as required by the state’s open door policy.
Martha’s House: Free clothing of all sizes, household items and small furniture is available for families in need at Sugar Grove Church, 5019 E. C.R. 500S, Churubusco, by appointment only: 260-693-1718.
Understanding Your Grief: A program led by Parkview Home Health and Hospice will be each Thursday 6:30-8 p.m. at Green Center United Methodist Church, 2861 S. C.R. 300E, through March 21. Each session will include information and ideas by Alan Wofelt, and internationally noted author, educator and grief counselor. Rev. Ken Weaver, LCSD, LMFT and chaplain; and Cathy Petrie, LCSW and bereavement counselor, will discuss emotional responses to illness and death, and how to cope. To register, call 800-292-9894 or call Petrie at 260-452-5606.
Yoga therapy: The Peggy F. Murphy Grief Center in Fort Wayne is offering people who have lost loved ones a chance to work through their grief with therapeutic yoga sessions. Sessions take place from 5:30-6:30 p.m. every third Thursday of the month. There is no charge for the sessions, but the center asks people to register ahead of time by calling 260-453-3261.
Impact Food Pantry: at 500 W. Van Buren St. will be open on Thursdays from 1-4:45 p.m.
The Churubusco Lions Club: meets every second and fourth Tuesday of each month at Papa’s Place at 6:30 p.m.
Chess Club: meets every second and fourth Thursday of each month at the South Whitley Community Public Library. All ages and experience levels welcome.
eSpecially Needed: This family Support group for families of children with special needs meets the third Saturday of each month at 3 p.m. at the Columbia City United Methodist Church, Room 200, 605 N. Forest Parkway, Columbia City. Childcare is available. For more information, contact Jan Boggs at 249-8429.
C3 Youth Group: meets with youth pastor Brad Milikan 6-7:30 p.m. Sunday at Christ Community Church, 316 N. Main St. in Churubusco. Students grade 6-12 are welcome to join.
Churubusco United Methodist Nursery School: is accepting registration for the 2020-21 school year. Children should be 3, 4 or 5 by Aug. 1. Enrollment is $50 and monthly fees will be $85 for the three-day program (Monday, Wednesday, Friday). Morning sessions are 9-11:30 a.m. Afternoon sessions are 12:30-3 p.m. For more information, call the office at (260) 693-2154.
Cook, Talk and Taste: meets 6 p.m. every third Wednesday of the month. Participants must register for a seat ahead of time on the Peabody Public Library website.
VFW Post 5582 hosts a fish fry: the first and third Fridays of each month, 5-6:30 p.m. The post is located at 415 E. Chicago St., Columbia City.
Whitley County Herb Gatherers: meet the third Monday each month. The group is dedicated to preserving the lore of herbs for future generations, their uses and how to grow them. All are welcome. Meetings are at 1 p.m. in Parkview Whitley Hospital’s medical building classroom No. 2. To learn more, contact Sharon at 260-503-4199.
Community Harvest Farm Wagon: meets at 1 p.m. every first, third and fifth Thursday in the old Crossroads Bank parking lot in South Whitley. Free fruits and vegetables for families. Be sure to bring your own bags.
Fun with Robotics: meets at 6 p.m. every third Tuesday and 1:30 p.m. every last Saturday at the Peabody Public Library. Kids are invited to learn how to build and program their own bots.
Here to Help: You don’t have to fight addiction alone. Whitley County has many support groups to help you get, and stay, sober:
ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS
12&12 Group and AL-ANON
Grace Lutheran Church
204 N. Main St Columbia City, IN
Thursday 7:30-8:30 p.m.
Monday 7:30-8:30 p.m.
South Whitley Discussion Meeting
United Methodist Church
6685 S.R. 14, South Whitley, IN
Monday 7-8 p.m.
Coach House — Smith and Sons Funeral Home
207 N. Main St., Columbia City, IN
Tuesday 7:30-8:30 p.m.
There is a Solution Group
St. Matthews United Methodist Church
1460 E. 500 N. Columbia City, IN
Saturday 7:30-8:30 p.m.
Larwill Anonymous Group
Richland Township Fire Station
6538 W. County Road 100 N. Larwill, IN
Tuesdays 7:30-8:30 p.m.
Celebrate Recovery
The Center
201 W. Market St. Columbia City, IN
Sunday 5:30-6:30 p.m.
The Landing
201 W. Market St. Columbia City, IN
Thursday 6-8 p.m.
Ages 13-19
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS
Coach House — Smith and Sons Funeral Home
207 N. Main St. Columbia City, IN
Tuesday 7:30-8:30 p.m.
Grace Lutheran Church
204 N. Main St. Columbia City, IN
Wednesday 7:30-8:30 p.m.
Transportation
Dial 211 for FREE rides to and from substance use treatment and certified support programs.
Whitley County Council on Aging. For pricing, call (260) 248-8944 or visit whitleycountycouncilonaging.com/public-transit/
