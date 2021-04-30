To put it bluntly, Oley’s deep-dish pizza is sinful! Piled high with the freshest ingredients on top of an old family recipe crust, this authentic Italian pie is unbelievably tasty and flavorful. Each forkful is a new experience.
Oley’s Pizza on U.S. 24 southwest in Fort Wayne has been a family-owned restaurant for over 40 years. What started in August of 1980 under Carol and Stephen “Oley” Olinger is a generational family business now owned by son Kevin Olinger. Olinger has remained faithful to the same famous recipes that his father developed decades ago.
“My dad and mom actually had four Oley’s at one time, and he started the first Oley’s in Ossian,” Olinger said. “Both my parents worked at Harvester, and when that shut down, they had to find something to do so they started Oley’s in Ossian.”
Along with the deep-dish, double crust pizza that many consider the best in Fort Wayne, Oley’s whips up an entire menu of appetizers and entrees that are equal to the test including homemade Italian meatballs, bread sticks and garlic cheese bread, hot sub sandwiches, house salads, pizza rolls and buffalo wings. Lasagna lovers swear by Oley’s recipe, which is all homemade as well as their fettuccine Alfredo and manicotti.
Whether in the kitchen or in Oley’s bar, the crew is constantly trying out new ingredients, and new concoctions, testing and tasting before an item finally makes the menu.
It really is a family business and includes Olinger’s sons and relatives, and his daughter Jessica “Jess” Palumbo who wears a lot of hats. Guess may find her behind the bar where she mixes up a mean, homemade Long Island iced yea, or in the office doing the bookkeeping and payroll.
Olinger said Oley’s patrons are loyal and have not changed over the years. “I think people today are more in tune with the food they eat," Olinger said. "They are looking for quality and good taste, and everything we serve is fresh and handmade. We buy the top-of-the line fresh ingredients. Our patrons may not realize it, but we use all-natural Wisconsin cheese in our recipes." For the record, that's over 1,000 pounds of cheese each week.
"We use three types of California vine-ripe tomatoes in our sauce that contain no citric acid," Olinger said. "We even make our own pasta. We provide the purest, natural toppings, and no one can match our special seasonings. People are more aware of eating good food, and this is good food!”
Oley’s Pizza
Owner: Kevin Olinger
10910 U.S. Hwy 24 W.
Fort Wayne, IN 46814
(260) 432-6996
Open:
Tuesday – Thursday 4 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Friday - 4 p.m. – 10 p.m.
Saturday 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Closed Sundays & Mondays.
Full bar – Family dining – Children’s Menu
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.