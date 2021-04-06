FORT WAYNE — Columbia City’s boys bowling team had a strong showing in last month’s state bowling tournament, advancing all the way to the state championship.
The boys placed sixth overall, just short of fifth-place Homestead and beating 10th-place DeKalb — the three teams representing northern Indiana.
The Indiana High School Bowling Association State Finals were held at Pro Bowl West in Fort Wayne.
There were 12 teams total in the tournament, led by two-time champion Noblesville.
The Columbia City boys team is losing only one senior this year, Jack Behm, and the boys will bring back an experienced team with high hopes.
The boys squad was runner-up at the northern Indiana semi-state, losing only to DeKalb at the Merrillville event and advancing to the state finals for the first time in seven years.
The girls bowed out at the semi-state meet, falling short of advancing to the state finals.
