COLUMBIA CITY — Those who attended the old Columbia City High School building — and those who didn’t — have an opportunity to purchase items in the school’s final auction.
Nearly all items that were left in the school will go up for public auction, spanning from desks, lockers, athletic equipment, kitchen supplies, and more.
The auction has been split into online and live portions, facilitated by Schrader Auction Co. in Columbia City.
There are two “rings” of items for sale.
Ring 1 is “Nostalgia Day” with gym, auditorium and memorabilia. Ring 2 includes sporting and fitness equipment.
The live auction will be held at the school, 600 N. Whitley St., Columbia City, beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26.
Some items included in Ring 1 are: Gared glass backboard systems with LED buzzer lights; glass backboard systems; two scoreboards; entire Gymnasium floor minus alumni/Eagles sections/ Hussey Telescopic Bleacher/Stadium Seating (selling as 1 unit); 52 ft. Burgundy gym wall mats; Vintage Comet theatre spotlights; theatre lights; K.Kawai baby grand piano; Samick spinet piano; 678 theatre seats; Newell Rice Auditorium Stage (selling as 1 unit minus small section reserved for alumni plaques); soundboards; amps; graphic EQ; community speaker system; misc microphones and sound equipment; 25+ Sheet Music Stands; Mitsubishi & Epson Projectors; AV screens; Flat Screen TVs (various makes & sizes).
There will also be the following memorabilia: Dozens of yearbooks from 1930s — current; Banners- Basketball/Football/Track/Wrestling/Golf; CC Eagles Mascot uniform; Football Goal Posts Pads; Locker Room Benches; (Main Floor) Lockers; Vintage track hurdles; US and IN flags on stands; Michi-Craft 5 Person Aluminum Canoe (FFA); Large world maps on stand; Wall mount pull down maps; Antique balance scales; ROTC uniforms; Skeletons; Taxidermy pheasant; Hundreds of beakers, test tubes and glass science items; Beam scales; Many brass weights; Anatomy teaching aids; Rotating planetarium; Dozens of microscopes; Mineral, fossil, & bone collection; Large wood library file drawer cabinet; Several map drawer-rolling cabinets; 2 Door Roll Around Storage Cabinets; Hallway gates; Several trophy cases and showcases; Folding portable stage; CC Eagles Signs; 35+ Various Parking Lot Signs; Medical Cabinet; Industrial Stools & More
Items in Ring 2 include: Concept II Row Machines; Bar Bells; Weight & Bumper Plates; Hammer Strength Deadlift Machine; Weight Mats; 3+ Squat Racks; 6+ Bench Presses; Bar Row; Precor Stretch Machines; Volleyball Posts, Nets & Officials Stands; Ping Pong Tables; Batting Cage; Soccer Goals; Large qty. Gym Lockers; Assorted Sports Equipment.
More photos of sale items are available at schraderauction.com.
Phil Wolfe, 260-248-1191, is the auction agent.
