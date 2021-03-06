FORT WAYNE — Columbia City’s boys and girls bowling squads took home the titles in both sectional events last week.
The event, held at Thunderbowl in Fort Wayne, had competitors from around the area, with the Eagles coming out on top.
This season, like with so many other extra-curricular activities for students, has been difficult to navigate due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Practices and matches were suspended for the month of December and attendance was drastically affected by social distancing requirements.
However, the bowlers persevered, pulling of a strong performance in conference and going on to win the sectional.
At conference, the girls won by beating Woodlan by just six pins in the finals. The boys placed third, defeated only by Carroll and Homestead, by less than 40 pins.
The junior varsity squad won its conference division as well.
This year’s team has three seniors: Jack Behm, Brianna Eiler and Mason Rice. They are coached by head coach Randy Bufkin, girls coach Amy Bufkin and junior varsity coaches Jeff Hinen and Tasha Foust.
The singles sectionals will be held at Pro Bowl West in Fort Wayne. Each school is allowed 15 players, who compete against their own handicap, to advance to regionals. The team regionals are March 13 at Pro Bowl West.
