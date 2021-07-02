Exhibitor cars outnumbered spectator cars on the hot Saturday afternoon.
The give-and-take banter with fellow enthusiasts just seemed to be part of the attraction for those who brought their rides to the All Customs, Truck and Car Show on June 26 at Swinney Park West off Jefferson Boulevard in Fort Wayne.
Judges checked the cars one by one, watching the low-riders lift and fall. Then the exhibitors waited to see if their modified vehicles would net one of the 25 trophies.
Visitors who stepped across the rope onto the grass field were asked to donate a pair of socks to Invisible Vets.
A food truck and a kettle corn vendor kept folks fed.
Visitors admired cars and asked questions. Exhibitors graciously gave their impromptu tours.
Austin Fee of Fort Wayne brought 16-month-old Camille to her first car show. She gazed up at the tires and grills of cars from the comfort of her stroller. Dad said he was just driving by when he decided to stop.
Dina Geaerhart bagged up kettle corn for Wurks A Poppin of Rochester. Bill Rairich said it’s good to get out on the circuit again. Business came to an abrupt halt last year when public gatherings fell off the calendar for several months. Now he’s just filling in where he can. He’s even looking forward to selling popcorn at the Indiana State Fair soon. “Thank goodness we finally get to work,” he said.
As Travis Cox of Fort Wayne put his Chevy Silverado through its paces for the judges, his kids rode shotgun. Eliza, 9, and Jackson, 4, sat quietly as the Chevy lifted and dipped at a judge’s command. Eliza waved to onlookers.
Chad Radke of near Columbia City gladly shared the story of his buggy wrapped in sturdy piping of fire engine red. The former firefighter said he started with an off-road truck then decided to upgrade.
“I was watching videos of the rock bouncers down South,” he said, explaining that rock bouncers climb rough, mountain terrain the hard way. “I actually wanted a really cool looking rig, so I talked to a guy up in Michigan and he asked what I wanted and I told him I’m doing a fire engine theme. So I had the firetruck siren on and all the emergency lights and I said, ‘You remember the old Studebakers with the siren out front?’ I also told him I needed some higher level roof over the seats and some bars to protect the shocks when we roll over, and the rest of it I didn’t care.”
Yes, the mountain climber is built to handle a roll-over. “It’s heavy-duty,” he said. You have to keep your hands on the steering wheel and your elbows within the frame. “The last thing you want is to crush an arm,” he said.
“It’s about a 500-horse, 383-stroker and I’m running 43-inch tires,” Radke said.
The Dedication group shared company from the shade of their tent as they answered questions about their several cars. Chuy stepped up to speak for the group. “We’re all family except this guy; he’s my cousin,” he laughed. And they all laughed. To what are they dedicated? Their low-riders, of course, but especially to their families, who are always part of the event, Chuy said. When they posed with their Dedication banner, a family member snapped a photo of the gathering. A fake skeleton rested in the passenger seat of one of their cars. A fake skull kept watch from atop another. Dedication would wrap up that show in a couple of hours and head to another show, across town. More time with their cars. More time with family.
For updates on local car shows, follow the Community Calendar in this publication.
