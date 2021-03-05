The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo is recruiting “friendly and outgoing” team members for its 57th season, which begins April 24.
The Zoo Job Fair will be March 6 at the zoo, 3411 Sherman Blvd. Advance registration is required; visit kidszoo.org/jobfair for instructions and an application.
Opportunities include summer jobs with the zoo and with onsite retail and concessions partner Service Systems Associates.
In a Feb. 23 announcement, the zoo said the annual job fair will have a different look in 2021. The number of job fair participants will be carefully limited to ensure safe distancing. Face coverings will be required.
Job openings include education interpreters, camp counselors, front gate associates, food concessions, gift shop and operations support. All openings are temporary positions, ranging from 15 to 40 hours per week during the zoo season, which extends to mid-October. For more information, visit kidszoo.org.
Summer hours May through August are 9 a.m.-7 p.m. daily. April, September and October hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo is northeast Indiana’s largest tourist attraction, hosting more than 600,000 guests annually. The zoo cares for more than 1,400 animals and participates in 63 cooperative species survival plans. The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo receives no tax dollars. Operations are funded entirely by revenue and donations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.