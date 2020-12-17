WHITLEY COUNTY — Elizabeth Miller, a senior at Columbia City High School, has been named the recipient of the Community Foundation of Whitley County’s 2021 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship. In addition to the four-year scholarship to an Indiana college of her choice, she will also receive a $900 yearly stipend for required books and equipment.
Elizabeth is the daughter of Ted and Carolyn Miller of Columbia City. Her college plans are undecided and she will be exploring possible career paths and colleges during the next few months. During high school, Elizabeth has been an active participant in Key Club and the Science Academic Team.
In her recommendation letter on behalf of Elizabeth, Columbia City English teacher Stacy Keener said, “In the classroom this student is an academic standout. Her intellect truly astonishes me on a regular basis, but it is her work ethic that tops even her strong intellect.”
This year, 31 applicants participated in Whitley County’s Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship selection process. The Foundation’s Scholarship Committee narrowed the field to five finalists based upon criteria that included scholarship, financial need, work history, community service, school activities and interview performance. The committee’s recommendations were forwarded to Indianapolis for final review and approval from Independent Colleges of Indiana.
Other finalists included Abigail Price from Columbia City High School; Emily Li and Samantha VanEvery from Churubusco High School; and Matthew Collier from Whitko High School. All finalists will receive a $2,500 scholarship made possible by the Community Foundation of Whitley County through the Daniel D. and Martha J. Rock Scholarship.
Since 1998, the Community Foundation of Whitley County has awarded a total of 39 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarships. The total amount awarded to local Whitley County students through this opportunity exceeds $3 million.
ICI is a nonprofit corporation that represents 30 regionally accredited degree granting, nonprofit, private colleges and universities in the state. The scholarships are the result of a statewide Lilly Endowment initiative to help Hoosier students reach high levels of education. There have been more than 4,912 full-tuition scholars awarded and over $424 million in scholarship tuition has been provided through the LECSP since the program’s inception in 1998.
