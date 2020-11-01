COLUMBIA CITY — The black walnuts that rain down on lawns and fence rows each fall don’t have to be left for the squirrels to replant.
Loren Schmucker of rural Columbia City hulls the nuts, bags them up and pays 15-cents a pound. It’s a slow year, he said, and he’s about to close up shop for 2020.
His suppliers include youngsters looking for some extra money, church groups selling nuts as fundraisers, and some industrious entrepreneurs gathering on a larger scale.
Dozens of bags of hulled nuts are stacked beside the huller on Schmucker’s hilltop. He’s bought about 8,000 pounds this year, and expects to close with about 12,000 pounds. That’s far short of the 53,000 pounds he bagged up in 2019.
“The walnut trees go on a 3- to 5-year cycle,” Schmucker said. “For example, here where I mow, there are about 70 trees that drop into the yard. So on a normal year I hull about 2,300 pounds out of the yard. This year I’ve gotten about 450.”
He expects to wrap up his year on Nov. 2. He suggests that nut gatherers call to confirm before showing up at 4321 N. 50W, Columbia City. That number is 260-229-8642.
He is among 24 Indiana buyers for Hammons Products, of Stocktown, Missouri. Find Huntington, LaGrange and Ligonier buyers on the full list at black-walnuts.com.
Nut sellers drive up a quarter-mile lane toward Schmucker’s house and then veer to the right and up a hill. Nuts are dumped into a huller, which knocks off the green outer layer. “Now we’re down to the nut,” Schmucker said. He bags the nuts and weighs them. Oct. 23, Schmucker processed some nuts he had gathered onto the bed of his John Deere Gator. The nuts reduced to about 25 pounds, or the equivalent of about $3.75.
That 25 pounds was about half a bag. A mesh bag of really high-quality nuts can weight 75 pounds, he said.
“Once I have 30, 40,000 pounds they (Hammons) send a semi out and load them and off they go,” he said.
He’s been buying and shipping nuts for about 5 years.
“I got tired of driving down to Huntington or up to Millersburg. It’s about 45 or 40 minutes either way from here,” he said. “So I called them up and told them they have a hole (in the buying network) and they should consider setting up a hulling station here.”
He buys from suppliers from Warsaw and Ligonier, Bloomington and Ohio. Most come from within a 30-mile range. His established customers help spread the word, and he does a little advertising on top of that.
Hammons reduces the walnuts to a full line of nutmeats, walnut oil and other products. Hammons also offers a wire tool for collecting nuts; the Nut Wizard is $54.99. A hand-operated device to crack the rock-hard walnuts costs $49.99. Place orders at black-walnuts.com.
“The shell of the nut they grind that into sandblasting medium, so they use pretty much every part,” Schmucker said.
Schmucker had been looking forward to touring the main plant this past spring, but the COVID-19 pandemic put a stop to the hullers’ tour.
Schmucker shares in the appreciation of the taste of walnuts and walnut oil. “I actually have an old stove up on the hill and I make walnut syrup,” he said. “I also do maple syrup. Maple trees do a lot larger volume. Walnut trees have about a third of the volume but the sugar content is about the same. There are some people who do it on a commercial scale, but I can’t do it with the 600 trees I have here.”
When it comes time to enjoy shelled nuts, Schmucker buys his from a store. The folks at Hammons do the hard part.
The taste of American black walnuts is distinct, he said. He has a couple of white walnut trees — beechnuts, he calls them. “Those are much milder. Those are the ones my wife likes,” he said.
Walnut trees offer a product every year, but also the potential for lumber. It’s valuable wood, Schmucker said. “It always depends on the market conditions, but walnut is up there if you have good, mature trees,” he said.
“Everybody talks about the $6,000 or $8,000 trees, but those aren’t around very much,” he said. “Those are your big monsters that are veneer quality. So for the first 15, 20 feet it’s a pretty clear trunk that’s 3, 4 feet in diameter.”
“I did have a few of those, and I did sell them,” he continued. “Many years ago in a previous life I did work in a sawmill. So about 4 years ago we did a harvest, a hundred or so trees.”
There will be no tree shortage on the property. “Those squirrels do a great job of burying the nuts and then you have your volunteers,” he said. “Every year I have to cull walnut trees out of the garden and the raspberry and blackberry patches.”
