The 2021 parade results were recently announced.

 Rachael Rosfeld

COLUMBIA CITY — The results of the Old Settlers Day parade, held in June, were recently announced.

“I would like to thank everyone who had a hand in making the parade happen this year,” said Misty Oliver, coordinator of the event. “The weather was iffy, but we had a great turnout and an amazing time.”

Oliver said there may be some changes next year, and those with suggestions should email oldsettlersparadecc@gmail.com.

The group will be accepting ideas for themes for 2022.

“A big thank you to the American Legion Post 98, the Old Settlers Days Committee and especially all my parade officials,” Oliver said.

Antique Automotive, Non-Profit

Benson the 1919 Ford Huckster

Classic Automotive, Non-Profit

Frank & Jera Kessler

Mounted Organizational, Non-Profit

Whitley County 4H Horse & Pony Club

Float, Non-Profit

1st Place, CCHS Cheerleaders

2nd Place, Victory Christian Fellowship

Float, Commercial

1st Place, The LT Group Real Estate

2nd Place, The Haunted Jail

Novelty Motorized, Non-Profit

1st Place, Ed Parent

2nd Place, American Legion Post 47

Novelty Motorized, Commercial

1st Place, Indiana Army National Guard

2nd Place, Walker’s Powerwashing

3rd Place, Dance Til U Drop

Novelty Non-Motorized, Commercial

1st Place, Line Street Veterinary Hospital

2nd Place, Next Generation Studio of Dance

3rd Place, Hit The Floor Dance Studio

