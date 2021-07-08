COLUMBIA CITY — The results of the Old Settlers Day parade, held in June, were recently announced.
“I would like to thank everyone who had a hand in making the parade happen this year,” said Misty Oliver, coordinator of the event. “The weather was iffy, but we had a great turnout and an amazing time.”
Oliver said there may be some changes next year, and those with suggestions should email oldsettlersparadecc@gmail.com.
The group will be accepting ideas for themes for 2022.
“A big thank you to the American Legion Post 98, the Old Settlers Days Committee and especially all my parade officials,” Oliver said.
Antique Automotive, Non-Profit
Benson the 1919 Ford Huckster
Classic Automotive, Non-Profit
Frank & Jera Kessler
Mounted Organizational, Non-Profit
Whitley County 4H Horse & Pony Club
Float, Non-Profit
1st Place, CCHS Cheerleaders
2nd Place, Victory Christian Fellowship
Float, Commercial
1st Place, The LT Group Real Estate
2nd Place, The Haunted Jail
Novelty Motorized, Non-Profit
1st Place, Ed Parent
2nd Place, American Legion Post 47
Novelty Motorized, Commercial
1st Place, Indiana Army National Guard
2nd Place, Walker’s Powerwashing
3rd Place, Dance Til U Drop
Novelty Non-Motorized, Commercial
1st Place, Line Street Veterinary Hospital
2nd Place, Next Generation Studio of Dance
3rd Place, Hit The Floor Dance Studio
