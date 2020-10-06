COLUMBIA CITY — If you knew about it, you knew about it.
If you didn’t opening the door to “The Tunnel” in the 1958 Columbia City High School building and walking through may feel like stepping into another dimension.
“The Tunnel” connects the upper areas of the gymnasium — via a labeled door through the boys restrooms on each side. Inside are some of the inner-workings of the building, such as large ventilation pipes that emerge from the basement — but that’s not what will take your breath.
Inside the tunnel are names of students — spanning back at least as far as the 1970s through present day and future graduates. Names consist of individuals who have passed, some who have students in the district now — some who have gone on to become prominent figures in the community.
At first glance, the scene looks like something from a haunted house ... or a vandalized train car.
Though there were many who never knew about the iconic tunnel when they were students at the school, those who did know about it didn’t necessarily sneak their way in to make their marks.
In fact, the practice became a tradition for junior class members.
“Back in the day when proms were held at the high school, this area was used to store leftover items from one year to the next,” said CCHS graduate Jeff Geiger. “As juniors, when we helped decorate for prom, we all painted our names in there. My name is in there someplace.”
“There were so many memories made while decorating for prom,” Angela Bills Miller said.
“I am on there somewhere,” said Miranda Saggars Hosler. “I was a server for my sophomore year, then was on prom committee my junior year and had a blast my senior year. The good days of the underclassmen actually planning one of the seniors’ last events and secretly leaving history on the walls.”
In the 2000s, when the prom was held off-site, the tunnel was used for storage for other items, such as equipment for the pep band. Leander Snedigar found her father’s name.
“I wrote my name in permanent marker next to my dad’s which had been painted on when he was at the school,” she said.
“We used that hallway to get back and fort from each side of the gym during pre-season baseball practice,” said Eric Trabert. “I used some baseball bat tape to spell out my name.”
The tunnel became a place for photography students and later an interesting place for teachers to take students. Some students discovered it by accident.
“I don’t think I really had to sneak in, I discovered it just wandering around, and that weird door was unlocked so I went in,” Kaleb Clemons said. “I found a few older friends’ names in there. It was crazy no one had mentioned it before because I had sisters who put their names in there too. I hope the new school has a spot that becomes underground famous like this.”
“If you took photography we used the tunnel a lot for assignments,” Mckenzie McCormick said. “During that we were allowed to sign it.”
“Photography class let you explore the high school that most people don’t know about,” Justice Gruber said. “I drew on that wall somewhere. You only get one chance and I took that chance.”
Some didn’t know it existed.
“Fun to see all the names. Obviously I was an angel in high school because I never knew this existed,” said Teresa Clifford.
“I helped with prom, but I don’t remember this,” said Sharon Parent Lock.
“Class of ‘72. Never saw this at all, so sad I missed out,” Mary Slusher said.
As with many other memorable places in the old 1958 Columbia City High School building, the memories will carry on after the building is gone. The building is expected to be demolished by the end of 2020. The property will then become Columbia City Park space.
A walk-through video of the tunnel is available on the IN Whitley County News Facebook page.
