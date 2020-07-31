Intestinal symptoms and digestive issues affect millions of people across the globe. These issues can have a decidedly negative impact on quality of life. Not being able to eat the food one desires, or having to visit the bathroom much more frequently than normal, can put a damper on day-to-day activities. Understandably, people suffering with such conditions seek relief from anywhere they can.
Irritable bowel syndrome, or IBS, is a common gastrointestinal problem. It is also known by other names, like mucous colitis, spastic colitis, irritable colon, and spastic colon. IBS refers to a group of intestinal symptoms that typically occur together, such as cramping, pain, bloating, gas, constipation, and diarrhea, according to Healthline. One can have episodes of both diarrhea and constipation, or one or the other. The National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases says that a person with IBS has these symptoms without any visible signs of damage or disease in the digestive tract. IBS is usually diagnosed when symptoms last at least three months for at least three days per month.
IBS should not be mistaken for IBD, which is irritable bowel disease. While both are chronic conditions that cause similar symptoms, the two conditions are quite different, advises Cedars-Sinai. IBD causes inflammation and destruction of the bowel wall, which can eventually lead to narrowing of the intestines and sores. IBS does not generally contribute to destruction of the intestines. IBD is a broad spectrum of diseases that include Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis. There may be an autoimmune and genetic component to IBD. Dr. Mark Pimentel, director of Cedars-Sinai’s GI Motility Program, says that although causes of IBS vary, up to 70 percent of IBS patients have experienced severe food poisoning, which he believes is the primary cause of the disease.
According to the International Foundation for Gastrointestinal Disorders, women are affected by IBS more than men, but it affects at least 10 to 15 percent of the overall adult population in the United States. IBS is the most commonly diagnosed disorder by gastroenterologists. Symptoms tend to begin in late adolescence or early adult life. It also may be triggered during times of emotional stress.
Doctors may prescribe different treatments for IBS. The first line of defense in mild cases is to manage symptoms with dietary changes and stress-reduction techniques, offers the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation. While there is no medication that works for all IBS patients, trying various drugs can be an important part of relieving symptoms in more severe cases.
“For about a third of the patients who get IBS, it’s a one-and-done treatment with antibiotics,” says Dr. Pimentel, who pioneered the use of the drug rifaximin to treat IBS.
Some patients also find success by seeing a therapist for cognitive behavioral therapy, relaxation training and stress management.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.