Hungry truckers in search of sustenance have gotten a reprieve courtesy of the Indiana Department of Transportation.
The state has relaxed its rules about for-profit businesses setting up shop at rest stops along state highways and interstates, allowing food trucks to sell their wares to hungry motorists and — more importantly — famished truckers.
The move came not long after the federal government issued a similar edict, according to INDOT spokesman Scott Manning.
“Last week, the federal highway administration issued notice that they would begin permitting food trucks at rest stops,” said Manning, strategic director of communications for INDOT.
He added: “This is to provide some support to the trucking industry. As we go through the COVID crisis, it has elevated the importance of the trucking industry.
“Truckers are experiencing difficulty finding places to eat and use the restroom, so we felt it was a good idea to provide this option.”
Recent shutdowns of restaurants, bars and taverns by local and state governments to slow the spread of the coronavirus have left many over-the-road truckers without any places to stop and get food, coffee, or a restroom break.
Local rest areas that will see food truck service include an Auburn rest stop on northbound I-69 at mile-marker 325, and another on southbound I-69 at mile-marker 345 in Steuben County.
Previously, rest areas only had vending machines to get chow. The machines were operated by a not-for-profit group that supports the blind and visually-impaired, Manning said.
Manning noted that so far, eight food truck operators have completed the state’s application process to set up shop alongside the highways.
To be eligible for rest-stop sales, food trucks must:
• Provide proof of current liability insurance.
• Have a valid operating registration, license, or permit from the Indiana State Department of Health, a local health department, or other valid licensing authority.
• Own proof of registration and be in good standing with the Indiana Secretary of State.
Those interested in applying to serve state rest areas should review the application, which is available online at www.in.gov/indot/restareas.htm.
Once completed, food truck operators can submit their applications to INDOTFoodTruckRequest@indot.in.gov. Applications are currently being accepted, according to state officials.
One food truck purveyor who took advantage of the new rules was Shane Wells, who operates Smitty’s Hot Dogs and Catering LLC.
Wells staked out a rest area on Interstate 70, just west of Indianapolis to try the new marketplace.
He said while business wasn’t stellar, he did about as well as could be expected.
“We didn’t do great, but it was our first day,” he said.
“It’s kind of difficult to get advertised, because the truckers weren’t used to us being there. In fact, we got more business from the cars that pulled in than the trucks.
“But we took care of everybody yesterday, and they were appreciative of the fact that we were there.”
Wells said he plans to sell his (mostly hot dog) menu at the rest stops every day except Tuesday, from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Another food truck owner taking advantage of the rule change was Bryan Gresham, owner of Miss Piggy’s, who said he was pleasantly surprised by how much customers valued his being there.
“The truckers and everyone else was very appreciative,” he said. “Everyone’s practicing social distancing, and everybody really likes the food, too.
“They’ve (the truckers) all been very supportive, very appreciative, and they really feel like somebody’s watching out for them.”
Gresham said the COVID-19 crisis has pretty much brought his usual busy time of the year to a standstill, as events, fairs and festivals get canceled and postponed due to the pandemic.
He usually sets up shop at state fairs, the Indianapolis 500 and its surrounding celebrations, and the Three Rivers Festival to sell his selection of Italian sausage, Philly cheese steak sandwiches, and foot-long corndogs.
Wells noted, however, that selling his wares at a rest stop isn’t just helping his business survive a rough patch, but is serving the truckers in their time of need, as well.
“We feel bad that truckers are having trouble finding places to eat,” Wells said, “so, we’re giving them a nice, hot meal.
“It’s a win-win as far as we’re concerned.”
