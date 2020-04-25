Columbua City, IN (47201)

Today

Partly cloudy early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain this afternoon. Thunder possible. High near 70F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 46F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch.