As government stay-at-home orders stretch into multiple weeks, folks are having more time to do spring cleaning, emptying out their closets of old clothes and leading to more donations to local charity groups.
But are Fort Wayne thrift stores still accepting donations and selling them during the COVID-19 pandemic? Most say that, yes, they are still accepting contributions in their reopened stores — with some important caveats.
Goodwill Industries, which may be the organization that takes in the most donations locally, has instituted a plethora of changes to its local stores, according to its president and CEO, Bill Warriner.
“Goodwill has taken the pandemic very seriously,” Warriner said. “We monitor all the information from the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), the Allen County Department of Health and the governor’s office.”
Changes at the Goodwill stores include: making sure customers adhere to 6-foot social distancing; leaving one cash register closed to allow space when shoppers are checking out; closing the fitting rooms (and lengthening the return policy, since customers can no longer try clothes on at the store); erecting Plexiglas barriers between cashiers and customers; disinfecting and sanitizing the stores more frequently; cleaning and sanitizing store restrooms three times a day; making sure all employees wear masks and gloves while working; and asking employees to wash their hands several times throughout the day.
If a Goodwill employee feels sick, he or she is not allowed to come in; supervisors also check workers’ temperatures throughout the workday, and if anyone registers a temperature of more than 100 degrees, they are sent home.
As for the customers, Warriner said, “Customers are encouraged to wear masks, but it’s not a requirement. But we do make announcements over the store intercom to remind people to maintain 6 feet of distance from other shoppers, and not to form crowds.”
At Blue Jacket, the group continues to accept donated clothes, although its store’s hours have been shortened during the outbreak.
An agency that’s been around since 2003, Blue Jacket helps those with barriers to employment find local jobs, according to Brad Saleik, the group’s director of marketing.
The agency also helps job seekers train for job searches by helping them practice interviews, and by providing them with formal clothes — such as gently used dress shirts, slacks, and suits — to wear for job interviews.
While Blue Jacket once allowed customers to bring their donated items into the store, located at 5111-B Coldwater Road, the agency now has shifted to curbside drop-off of such items.
The groups also has places donated clothes in a hold for three or four days to make sure they were safe to resell. “We have an empty space to store the donations,” Saleik said.
Saliek said it’s crucial for Blue Jacket to continue its mission, both for those in need of job training, and those seeking a job.
“It’s important for us to do what we can to stay open,” he said, “because people need our training, and we need to help people find employment.”
He noted that donated clothes are a key part of the group’s mission, helping their clients look professional for job interviews.
“We’ve given away over 40,000 pieces of clothing,” Saleik said. “And we provide all clothing to our clients free of charge.”
At the St. Vincent-DePaul thrift store, the group is still accepting donations, though the charity has made some changes within the store itself.
“We have social distancing in the store, a sneeze guard at the register, and all customers must wear a face mask,” said Tim Fagan, manager of the store at 1600 S. Calhoun St.
Fagan said the store also has suspended the pickups it used to do of donated items. He also noted that donated clothes are placed into a cart and put on hold for a week to make sure they are safe to sell to the public.
At the Franciscan Family Thrift store, 925 E. Coliseum Blvd., donations are still being accepted, according to General Manager Jessica Finley.
She noted, however, that the store also is letting clothing sit before it’s placed on the sales floor. Finley’s store also is enforcing social distancing with its customers, as well as wiping down and disinfecting all of its cash registers and carts multiple times a day.
Store hours there also have been reduced, from 9 a.m.-8 p.m. before to 10 a.m.-6 p.m. now, Finley said.
Franciscan Family Thrift Store keeps the same hours at its second location, at 6145 W. Jefferson Blvd.
Finley added that one of her store’s biggest attractions — a 50%-off sale that applied to the whole store — has had to be abridged so as not to draw so many customers to the shop, masses that likely wouldn’t maintain proper social distancing.
“Now, we just do that sale with certain sections of the store instead of the whole store,” Finley said, “because it drew such big crowds.
In the end, there may actually be some good news to come out of the COVID pandemic, Warriner noted.
While COVID restrictions are leading stores to institute policy changes and limit customers, forcing people to shelter at home these last few weeks has been an unexpected boon for charitable contributions.
“During that time,” Warriner said, “we found that people who were staying at home certainly cleaned out their closets.”
“Our donations were so heavy,” he said, “we had to assign two or three people just to bring in all the donations.”
