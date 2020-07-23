A glass of wine makes a nice accompaniment to a meal or something to enjoy and sip while conversing with friends in social situations. Many people have a favorite style of wine, and some even have a favorite vineyard. In addition, the popularity of wine makes it a versatile gift for the holidays or something to bring along to a holiday party as a hostess present.
Novice wine enthusiasts may be interested in learning more about wine so they can choose their wine selections for gifting and enjoyment more readily. According to the experts at Wine Enthusiast, learning to taste wine and differentiate between flavors is similar to appreciating art or music. Understanding the varietals can simplify the process of selecting wines.
• Cabernet Sauvignon: This is a full-bodied red grape heavily planted in the Bordeaux region of France. Cabernet generally has high levels of alcohol and tannins.
• Merlot: The smoothness and mild flavor of this red wine make it a great option for those who need an introduction to red wine. This wine is lower in tannins than Cabernet Sauvignon, and it tends to have a more fruity flavor profile as well.
• Cabernet Franc: This is a light- to middle-weight wine that features a high acid content and savory flavors.
• Malbec and Carménère: Similar to Merlot, these grapes originated in France but then made their way to other regions of the world. Malbec is most popular in Argentina, while Carménère is grown in Chile.
• Zinfandel: Although mostly associated with the rosé wine White Zinfandel, Zinfandel is actually a medium-bodied red wine that originated in Croatia.
• Pinot Noir: Soft tannins and high acid give this light-bodied red wine its appeal. The grapes were first widely planted in France but can now be found elsewhere.
• Chianti: Chianti is the most famous Italian red wine in North America. It’s a dry red that pairs very well with food. Chianti, which comes from the Chianti region in Tuscany, is made exclusively with Sangiovese grapes, or at least 80 percent of them and other blends.
• Chardonnay: This is a medium- to full-bodied dry white wine. The Chardonnay grape is a white grape from the Burgundy region of France.
• Sauvignon Blanc: Citrus-driven and often light-bodied, Sauvignon Blanc is another dry white grape planted widely in France. It also is a parent grape to Cabernet Sauvignon.
• Pinot Gris/Pinot Grigio: Pinot Grigio is a zesty, dry white wine that is particularly associated with Italy even though it originated in France, where it is thought to be a mutation of the Pinot Noir grape. Pinot Grigio skins are not green like other white grapes, but have a gray hue, hence the name.
• Reisling: Those who prefer a sweet white wine can opt for Reisling, which can be traced to Germany. It can be a good match for those who appreciate other sweet white wines, such as Moscato or Gewürztraminer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.