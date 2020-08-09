Various health services providers will assist women on the path to being healthy. Females who have reached reproductive age can benefit from the specialized care offered by gynecologists, and later obstetricians, should they choose to conceive and have children.
Gynecologists are doctors who are trained in female reproductive system issues and obstetrical needs. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists recommends that young women see a gynecologist for the first time between their 13th and 15th birthdays. This age may move up if the person begins to menstruate early.
No matter a woman’s age, a doctor in charge of reproductive care is essential. However, due to the intimate nature of personal health issues discussed and the areas of the body covered in gynecological exams, some women may be hesitant to seek out gynecologists. Finding a doctor one can trust and feel comfortable with may take some time. These tips can help the process.
• Ask friends and family for recommendations. One of the best ways to find a trusted gynecologist is to use one that others highly recommend. Speak with close friends, family members or your primary care physician for advice. Find out about key details like the doctor’s skills, bedside manner, hospital affiliation, and experience when seeking recommendations.
• Determine your needs. Women of childbearing age who plan to get pregnant in the next several years may benefit from choosing an obstetrician-gynecologist so they can make a seamless transition when they decide to have children. Those who do not need the services of an OB can enlist the care of a general gynecologist or nurse practitioner who specializes in women’s health.
• Check credentials. Women should check to see if the doctor is in good standing, which can be verified by the medical board that services your state, province or region. Third-party sources like Vitals and Healthgrades also can show information like credentials, specialties, years in practice, reviews, and more. Health insurance providers also may have key data and background information on gynecological providers. Checking these resources also will let you know if the doctor accepts your insurance.
• Ask for a consultation. Request a one-on-one consultation with a gynecologist. A meeting can help you determine if you feel comfortable with the doctor’s practice, mannerisms, care style, office policies, and examination techniques. A good doctor will engage in a dialogue and make care a team effort by including you in the process. Pay attention to the support staff during consultations as well, as you will be interacting with these professionals during each visit.
