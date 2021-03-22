ELKHART — Leo’s boys basketball team punched its ticket for the state finals after an astounding second half comeback, defeating South Bend St. Joseph 61-59 in Saturday’s Elkhart Semistate.
The Lions, ranked No. 9 in Class 3A, trailed the No. 5 Indians by as much as 16, but proved that anything is possible in tournament time in Indiana, coming back for the victory.
The Lions played a competitive first quarter but struggled to contain St. Joe standout D.J. Konieczny, who made his presence known early in the game. The senior scored St. Joe’s first six points and had 12 in the first quarter alone.
Meanwhile, Leo utilized four different scorers in the first.
After the score was tied at 8 with 2:30 to go in the opening quarter, the Indians went on an 8-2 run to end the quarter with a 16-10 advantage.
The game began to look bleak for the Lions in the second quarter, as St. Joe slowly ran up its lead — up 26-14 with 3:30 left in the half, and 35-19 by halftime after another eight points by Konieczny.
Leo struggled offensively in the first, shooting 0-for-9 from behind the arc and turning the ball over nine times — many of those turnovers resulted in scoring plays for the Indians.
The teams traded baskets to start the third quarter, but a switch flipped for the Lions about three minutes in.
Blake Davison started the Leo run at the 5:35 mark. He and teammates Zack Troyer and D.J. Allen took over for the next five minutes, outscoring South Bend 16-5 to finish out the quarter with an impressive comeback, making the score 45-37.
Troyer put up 10 points in that five-minute stretch. Meanwhile, the Indians’ Konieczny was scoreless. In fact, he never scored in the second half as Leo changed its defensive focus for the remainder of the game.
Leo finally connected with its first 3-pointer of the game when Xavier Middleton scored with 7:10 to play. He and Davidson went on to score two more 3-pointers in the comeback — but the Indians didn’t go down without a fight.
Leo got within one possession after a field goal by Ayden Ruble made the score 48-45 with 6:15 to play.
Middleton scored on a three-point play to tie the game at 5:56 — the first time the score had been tied since the opening two minutes of the game.
South Bend answered with a 3-pointer, and Davison hit two free throws to keep Leo in the game, 51-49 with four minutes on the clock.
Middleton followed with a 3-pointer to give Leo its first lead of the game with 3:40 to play.
However, every time Leo took two steps forward, it felt like they’d get pushed back another two steps, as the Indians’ Cole Hatkevich hit an impressive 3-pointer from the corner, drawing a foul and completing the four-point play to take back the lead, 55-53.
Leo’s Ruble hit a free throw, but Hatkevich scored another 3-pointer to give South Bend a four-point, 58-54 advantage with 2:25 left in the game.
It was a dogfight from there, as Leo’s defense cranked up the pressure, resulting in a steal-and-score by Davison. Davison took over the game in the final minute, banging a 3-pointer at the 1:05 mark to give Leo a 59-58 lead.
Hatkevich drew a foul with 37.9 seconds left, connecting with one of his two free throws to tie the game at 59. Leo took its time in the last possession of the game, holding out for the last shot — a floater by Davison with 1.3 seconds left.
Konieczny, a 6-foot-7 Notre Dame recruit, finished with 20 points after behind held scoreless in the second half. Hatkevich added 14 points and Will Terry had 16.
Troyer and Davison scored 17 points apiece and Allen added 13.
Leo faces Silver Creek in the state finals April 3 for the Class 3A Championship at 5 p.m..
Silver Creek is 24-4 overall and is on a 13-win streak.
The Lions are also 24-4 and have won their last six games.
The teams’ lone common opponent is Blackhawk Christian. The Dragons lost to Blackhawk in a 94-84 overtime game, while Leo lost 74-42 to the Braves.
Blackhawk is also competing for a state title, taking on 27-3 Parke Heritage in the Class 2A championship game at 1:30 p.m. on April 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.