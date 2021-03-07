COLUMBIA CITY — The Homestead Spartans avenged last season’s sectional loss to the New Haven Bulldogs with a convincing 75-56 win in the Class 4A Sectional championship at Columbia City High School on Saturday night.
New Haven had beaten the Spartans in last season’s sectional championship, 46-44.
“It was a tough battle tonight. I give New Haven a lot of credit — they hung in there,” Homestead coach Chris Johnson said.
New Haven started the scoring as senior Thomas Latham hit a turnaround jumper in the paint to give the Bulldogs the early lead and he went on to lead the Bulldogs in scoring with 28 points.
“Latham is a very good ball player, I have a lot of respect for him and a lot of respect for his game. He hit some tough shots and he’s tough to defend” Johnson said.
Andrew Leeper scored underneath and added another field goal on the next possession to get the scoring going for the Spartans.
Junior Fletcher Loyer added a free throw as Homestead had a five point run and led 5-2 early on.
Latham, who scored New Haven’s first 11 points of the contest, hit a fade away jumper in the paint and two more field goals shortly thereafter with one of those being from beyond the arc.
Homestead senior Grant Simmons had a field goal and a free throw and Kaleb Kolpein drained a three pointer to add to the Spartan cause. Fletcher got loose in the paint and scored his first field goal on the game.
Latham scored again and Darrion Brooks scored the other two for the Bulldogs as the first quarter came to a close with the teams tied at 13 apiece.
In the second, the scoring pace heated up as Fletcher Loyer converted on a three-point play for the Spartans and senior Quinn Harmon drilled a three pointer before Joseph Robinson scored a field goal and a free throw for the Bulldogs.
Loyer countered for Homestead with a three point bomb but Latham came right back for the Bulldogs, scoring in the paint to pull them within 22-18.
Homestead’s Leeper then scored from the wing and Loyer and Harmon each hit two free throws as the Spartans reeled off six consecutive points to extend their largest lead of the game at 10 points.
D’Andre Wright scored and that was backed up with a Latham basket underneath as the gap was trimmed to six points.
Simmons then hit a deep three pointer from up top as the teams traded baskets.
Jakar Williams scored his first bucket, hitting in the paint, but that was matched by senior Caeden Kaopuiki scoring from the wing.
Then, it was Latham again for the Bulldogs scoring inside but Loyer came right back for the Spartans with two more of his game high 30 points.
Brooks converted on a drive down the lane to close out the Bulldog scoring in the half.
Homestead got its final four points of the half with Simmons scoring on an elbow jumper and Loyer finished the half off with two from the charity stripe as the Spartans after a 26-point quarter led at the intermission 39-28.
New Haven’s Williams drove to the basket and scored to start the second half scoring and that started a streak of trading scores on eight consecutive possessions between the two teams.
Simmons made two free throws at the other end for the Spartans.
Latham continued his torrid scoring pace with another bucket and that was countered quickly by the Spartans’ Loyer as the lead went back to 11.
Jackson Turnwald scored a three pointer from the wing for his only points on the game.
The New Haven defense held Homestead standout Luke Goode scoreless in the first half but he had two consecutive field goals for his only points on the game and the lead went back to 10 points. Brooks hit a basket between the Goode scores for the Bulldogs.
Latham hit another fade away shot to bring New Haven within eight points at 47-39.
The Spartans had another offensive onslaught with eight straight points as Leeper and Loyer each scored four points in that run as the Spartans built their largest lead of the game at 55-39.
New Haven got to the line on two straight possessions but failed to convert four attempts, and then Leeper drilled a jump shot to make it an 18-point lead. New Haven tried to hang in with two baskets by Wright and Brooks, respectively.
Loyer finished off the quarter as he was fouled on a three pointer and made two of three and the lead was 59-43 after three quarters.
Brooks started off the fourth quarter scoring on a move in the paint, but Leeper countered that for the Spartans with two more points.
Latham kept New Haven in the hunt with a deep three pointer as they trailed by 13 at that point.
Leeper scored underneath for the Spartans before the Bulldogs ran off six points in a row on field goals by Williams, Latham and Brooks, and the score was 63-54 but that was as close as New Haven got the rest of the way.
Leeper got a bucket and Loyer hit two free throws for the Spartans.
Latham scored the last four of New Haven’s points down the stretch.
Homestead finished with Simmons making a basket and Loyer scoring the last five points on a field goal and three free throws. The final score was 75-56 and the Spartans won their first sectional title since 2016.
They also remain undefeated at 25-0 and will advance to the Logansport Regional, where they will face the Carmel Greyhounds.
“We had a tough night shooting the basketball and we can’t have that next week in the Regional — otherwise we will be done. We will take one game at a time — tonight we were fortunate to make a few more shots than what New Haven did. It’s difficult to win a sectional and couldn’t be more proud of this group of young men.”
New Haven closes its season at 15-8.
Fletcher Loyer led Homestead with a game high 30 points and Andrew Leeper added 18. Grant Simmons had 12 points.
New Haven was led by Thomas Latham who scored 28 points and Darrion Brooks added 12 points in the loss.
