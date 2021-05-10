Homestead’s baseball team held off rival Carroll in a close game on May 4, 5-4.
Homestead was first on the scoreboard with two runs in the first inning. Neither team scored in the next three innings, but Carroll took the lead in the top of the fifth, scoring three runs to make the score 3-2.
Homestead tied the score in the bottom of the fifth with a run.
After a scoreless sixth frame, Carroll took back the lead with a run in the final inning, 4-3; however Homestead put up two runs in the seventh to win the game.
Homestead had seven hits to Carroll’s three. The Spartans had five errors to the Chargers’ one.
Homestead’s Carter Mathison recorded two runs, followed by Nicholas Hockemeyer, Kaleb Kolpien and Brennen Weight with one apiece.
Kolpien led the Spartans with two hits and two RBI. Weigert also had two RBI.
Carroll’s Alex Smith paced the Chargers with a run, a hit and two RBI.
Cam Niedens had two runs and Daniel Kirk also scored for Carroll.
Carroll’s Kosh Kuhns pitched 4.2 innings, striking out seven, giving up three runs and five hits.
Will Worrel pitched two innings, striking out one and giving up two runs and two hits.
Homestead’s Cole Elkins pitched 4.2 innings, striking out 10 and giving up two hits and three runs.
Teammate Jayden Lepper pitched 2.1 innings, striking out two, giving up a run and a hit.
Penn 5, Carroll 2
Carroll’s baseball team lost an early lead in a 5-2 loss to Penn on May 8.
After a scoreless first inning, Carroll got on the board first with a run in the second inning.
Penn responded with a run in the top of the third, but Carroll scored again to take a 2-1 lead.
The score was knotted through the sixth inning, but Penn put up four runs in the seventh to pull off the win.
Penn had seven hits to Carroll’s five. Carroll recorded two errors.
Cam Niedens and Conner Barkel scored the Chargers’ runs. Alex Smith and Jaycob McCullough had the RBIs.
Penn was led by Zachary Hoskins with two hits, a run and two RBIs.
Carroll’s Conner Miller pitched 6.2 innings, striking out four and giving up five runs and six hits.
Josh Kuhns got the last two strikeouts for the Chargers.
