Fall road trip season has arrived, and it promises to be unlike any other in recent memory. The outbreak of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 has changed how people go about their daily lives, including how they travel.
Travel may involve some risk until a treatment or vaccine for COVID-19 is developed, but day trips by car are among the safer ways to get out and about and experience the majesty of nature this fall. Fall foliage and moderate temperatures make autumn an ideal time to hit the open road, and drivers can do so without sacrificing their personal safety.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that anyone who intends to travel take certain steps to protect themselves while away from home. The CDC advises travelers to wash their hands often while traveling, but fully operational restrooms may not be easy to find while on the road, as many communities have closed such facilities in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19. But that doesn’t mean drivers and their passengers can’t keep their hands clean as they take to the road this fall. An on-the-go handwashing kit that includes the following items is easy to carry and makes for an effective way to wash your hands while on the road this fall.
• Water bottle(s) with cap: Pack enough water bottles with caps to accommodate your entire traveling party.
• Antibacterial soap/hand sanitizer: The CDC advises washing hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds after going out in public, touching surfaces frequently touched by others and/or after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing. If you bring hand sanitizer, make sure it’s at least 60 percent alcohol.
• Paper towels/wash cloths: Pack paper towels or wash cloths so you can dry your hands after washing them.
• Garbage bag: If you’re visiting a park or trails, remember to bring a garbage bag along so you do not leave dirty towels or empty water bottles behind. A plastic bag from the grocery store can suffice if your traveling party is small.
The 2020 fall road trip season may differ from seasons past, but drivers can still take to the roads this autumn. Some simple safety measures, like packing an on-the-go handwashing kit, can help drivers reduce their risk of getting the COVID-19 virus without compromising the entertainment value of their trips.
