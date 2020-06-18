With the uncertainty during the global COVID-19 pandemic comes the possibility for children to catch the disease from people they encounter, even if they are taking classes at home.
COVID-19 can spread quickly if you do not know how to identify the symptoms, when to seek help and how to care for others if they have contracted the disease. It is important to teach your family how to identify the symptoms for the novel coronavirus.
COVID-19 has a wide variety of symptoms ranging from mild to severe illness. It is important to know that anyone can have symptoms or can carry COVID-19 without even realizing they have it. Symptoms may appear two to 14 days after exposure.
Here are symptoms people with COVID-19 may have, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fever, chills, muscle pain, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell.
The CDC reports that these are not all the possible symptoms. Other less common symptoms have been reported, including gastrointestinal effects such as nausea, vomiting or diarrhea. Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions such as heart disease, lung disease or diabetes are at higher risk for developing more serious complications.
When to Seek Help
If you suspect that you, your child or another family member has COVID-19, the CDC encourages you keep track of the symptoms and look for emergency signs. If someone is showing emergency signs, seek emergency medical care. Here are those emergency signs, according to the CDC: trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion, inability to wake or stay awake, and bluish lips or face.
If you or your child shows any emergency signs or symptoms, call 911 or call your local emergency facility immediately.
Stay Home if You’re Sick
If someone in your family has contracted COVID-19, there are precautions you will need to take to protect your family and others from the spread of germs. The CDC shares a list of precautionary steps to take:
• Continue to practice everyday preventive actions.
• Keep the ill person in a room away from the rest of the household members, follow recommended precautions and monitor your own health.
• Keep surfaces disinfected.
• Avoid sharing personal items with the ill person.
• If you become sick, stay in contact with others by phone or email.
• Stay informed about the local outbreak situation.
• Contact your child’s school to let them know that you or a family member has contracted COVID-19.
These are all preventative, cautionary steps to take that will prevent the spread of germs. If you or your family member contracts COVID-19, all members of the family should enter a quarantine period of 14 days, the CDC recommends.
