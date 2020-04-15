The coronavirus pandemic and Gov. Eric Holcomb’s stay-at-home order has become a way of life for Hoosiers.
By now Hoosiers have “hunkered down” for more than two weeks leaving many parents scratching their heads looking for ways to keep their children and themselves entertained.
Thankfully in today’s world of technology there are places parents can turn to on the World Wide Web for something different. A scroll through your Facebook feed will also provide several ideas of activities for children.
Those activities range from do-it-yourself science experiments to daily story time session from teachers, business owners, librarians and other individuals.
Visit Indiana (visitindiana.com) has put together a list of virtual vacations people can enjoy from home, while learning a little bit about sites and attractions from around the state. At visitfortwayne.com you can find “5 Ways to Experience Fort Wayne From Home”.
The Visit Indiana site feature 23 different attractions from around the state including the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis, Brauer Museum of Arts at Valparaiso University, Indiana State Museum & Historic Sites, Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Conner Prairie, among others.
The site also includes the Indianapolis Zoo, Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Garden, in Evansville and the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo.
The visit Fort Wayne site features a virtual 360 tour of Fort Wayne, which includes, the Arts Center, Embassy Theatre, Fort Wayne Museum of Art, Parkview Field, Science Central and more.
Indiana State Parks and their staff have jumped on board providing virtual Indiana State Park experiences and tours at #VirtualINStatePark. On March 25 Chain O’Lakes State Park assistant manager Heather DeLorenzo filmed a short piece as she kayaked at Chain of Lakes State Park.
Not to be outdone Visit Noble County is providing a virtual hike along Ice Angler’s Point at Gene Stratton-Porter Historical Site. The four minute video is featured on the Visit Noble County Facebook page.
Sites to explore include:
The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis — www.childrensmuseum.org/museum-at-home
The museum, which is named the best of its kind in the United States, has gone digital with the “Museum at Home” experience. The museum’s page features videos, blogs and live chats with museum educators and experts. The site also features story time for young children, which includes a story read by Andrew Luck. New videos will be added throughout the quarantine.
360 Virtual Tour of Fort Wayne — www.visitfortwayne.com
The virtual tour takes people through many of the buildings in downtown Fort Wayne and the surrounding area. The site includes an interactive tour of Science Central, the Fort Wayne Firefighters Museum, Parkview Field, The Embassy Theatre, Fort Wayne Botanical Gardens, Jefferson Pointe, Glenbrook Square and more.
Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo — www.kidszoo.org/our-animals
The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo is ranked one of the top 10 zoos in the country. On the zoo’s Facebook page they have been featuring daily pictures of different animals. There are also several short videos of different animals including the penguins enjoying a walk and Asmara, the zoo’s five-year-old orangutan building a nest.
The Indianapolis Zoo — Facebook Page
The Indianapolis Zoo is utilizing the #BringingTheZooToYou during this pandemic. Through the zoo’s Facebook page zoo employees are giving you an insider’s glance at its animals. Videos include the brown bears playing together, an introduction to two new gazelle calves, and Kazi the warthog.
Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari — Facebook
Strap in for a little fun Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari’s Facebook page features several interactive 360-degree virtual rides, including the 2,800-foot long Raven, the Legend and the Cheetah Chase water coaster. The page also feature coloring pages featuring Holidog and other animated friends from the park. Holding is also posting interactive “Get up & Move” videos.
Evansville Museum of Arts, History & Science — Facebook
Through April 15 the director of science experiences at the museum will lead children through online videos including experiments, an art show and more. The director has already filmed a behind the scenes pass to the Koch Immersive Theatre and Planetarium.
Billy Sunday Home Tour — https://my.matterport.com/models/gdns6JLVfwp?section=media&mediasection=showcase
William Ashley (Billy) Sunday was an American athlete playing for the Chicago White Stockings, Pittsburgh Alleghenys and Philadelphia Philllies who became the most celebrated and influential American evangelist during the first two decades of the 20th century. Sunday moved his headquarters to Winona in 1911. That home remains untouched as a testament to Sunday’s ministry. Today you can take a virtual 360 tour of the home. Pop up circles give information about specific artifacts along with audio interpretations.
Artista Art Gallery — www.winonalakeartista.com/#top
The Artists Art Gallery, located at the Village at Winona, features an exhibition of original Venetian art. The variety of art selections feature hand-craft Venetian masks, oil-on-canvas paintings, photographs of iconic cityscapes and more. The 3D tour of the Artists Art Gallery is a true virtual vacation.
Indiana State House Tour — www.in.gov/idoa/virtual-tour
Take a virtual tour of the Indiana State House built in 1888. The tour will take you through the Rotunda Atrium and the Indiana Supreme Court. The videos feature educational lessons about Indiana State government.
Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum — automobilemuseum.org
Closer to home the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum’s website gives visitors a look inside the museum with a plethora of information about the cars featured in the museum. The museum, which opened in 1974 originally featured 24 borrowed automobiles. The museum’s first donated vehicle was a 1908 Zimmerman Runabout, donated by A. Mearl Bisel, of Auburn. Today the museum is home to 140 vehicles.
