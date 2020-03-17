Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb on March 17 signed his executive order to stop the spread of COVID-19 that includes activating the state’s National Guard to assist as needed as well as suspending some requirements of public meetings.
Holcomb on March 16 ordered bars, nightclubs and restaurants to close to in-person patrons and only provide take-out and delivery services through the end of March.
Holcomb issued several other orders in an effort to halt the spread of COVID-19, which is a pandemic and easily transmitted.
Governing bodies and public agencies should limit gatherings to essential meetings, Holcomb ordered. For those, only one member is required to be physically present; others can participate electronically. Meeting agendas also can be posted solely electronically.
The governor’s office also provided information for those laid off as a result of COVID-19. Details can be found at www.in.gov/dwd/files/Indiana_Unemployment_FAQ.pdf.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.