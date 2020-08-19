August 21
Carroll football at Bishop Luers, 7 p.m.
Homestead football hosts Northrop, 7 p.m.
New Haven football at Garrett, 7 p.m.
Leo football hosts Woodlan, 7 p.m.
August 22
Carroll, Homestead, Northrop, Leo cross country at Huntington North Invitational, 9 a.m.
Carroll boys soccer at Cathedral, 1 p.m.
Carroll, Leo boys tennis at Plymouth, 10 a.m.
Carroll, New Haven, Northrop, Leo girls golf at Bulldog Invitational, 7:30 a.m.
Carroll, Homestead volleyball at Penn tournament, 9 a.m.
Homestead girls golf at Warsaw Invitational, 10 a.m.
Homestead boys soccer hosts Concord, 11:45 a.m.
Homestead girls soccer at Hamilton Southeastern, 10 a.m.
New Haven cross country at Monroe Central Invite, 9 a.m.
Northrop volleyball at LaPorte, 9 a.m.
Leo volleyball at West Noble Invitational, 9 a.m.
August 24
Carroll boys tennis at DeKalb, 5 p.m.
Carroll girls soccer hosts Leo, 5 p.m.
Homestead girls golf at Huntington North, 4:30 p.m.
Homestead boys soccer at Leo, 7 p.m.
Homestead girls soccer at Canterbury, 4:30 p.m.
Homestead volleyball hosts Warsaw, 6 p.m.
New Haven tennis hosts Northrop, 5 p.m.
New Haven girls soccer at Huntington North, 5 p.m.
New Haven boys soccer hosts Huntington North, 5 p.m.
Northrop golf vs. Fairfield at Prairie Heights, 4:45 p.m.
August 25
Carroll boys soccer hosts Canterbury, 6:30 p.m.
Carroll girls golf at Churubusco, 4:30 p.m.
Carroll volleyball hosts Heritage, 7:30 p.m.
Homestead cross country at Warsaw Invitational, 5:45 p.m.
Homestead girls soccer at Bishop Dwenger, 4:30 p.m.
New Haven boys tennis hosts Canterbury, 4:30 p.m.
New Haven volleyball at Angola, 6 p.m.
New Haven boys soccer at Concordia, 5 p.m.
New Haven girls golf at Norwell, 4:30 p.m.
Northrop girls golf hosts North Side/Bishop Dwenger, 5:30 p.m.
Northrop girls soccer hosts Concordia, 7:30 p.m.
Northrop volleyball at DeKalb, 7 p.m.
Leo girls golf at Angola/Garrett, 4:30 p.m.
Leo boys soccer hosts Blackhawk Christian, 7 p.m.
August 26
Carroll boys tennis hosts Bishop Dwenger, 4:30 p.m.
Homestead girls soccer at Eastbrook, 7:30 p.m.
New Haven boys tennis hosts Concordia, 4:30 p.m.
New Haven volleyball at Woodlan, 7 p.m.
Northrop volleyball at Woodlan, 7 p.m.
Leo boys tennis hosts Homestead, 4:30 p.m.
Leo boys soccer hosts Norwell, 7 p.m.
August 27
Carroll boys tennis at Canterbury, 4:30 p.m.
Carroll volleyball at Snider, 7:30 p.m.
Homestead boys soccer hosts Bishop Luers, 7 p.m.
Homestead volleyball at Wayne, 6 p.m.
New Haven boys tennis at South Adams, 5 p.m.
New Haven boys soccer hosts DeKalb, 5 p.m.
New Haven girls soccer at DeKalb, 5 p.m.
New Haven girls golf at Columbia City, 4:30 p.m.
Northrop boys soccer hosts Wayne, 5:15 p.m.
Northrop boys tennis hosts Wayne, 5:15 p.m.
Northrop girls golf at Westview, 4:30 p.m.
Leo boys tennis at Angola, 4:30 p.m.
Leo volleyball hosts Bishop Luers, 7:30 p.m.
Leo boys soccer at Concordia, 5:30 p.m.
